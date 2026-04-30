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Lost in LOVE: Kylian Mbappé cosies up to his beautiful girlfriend Ester Expósito during Paris date night

David Ben
David Ben 12:50 - 30 April 2026
The French star and his new girlfriend have sparked buzz on social media following their intimate bowling date in Paris.
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Fresh footage showing Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé and Spanish actress Ester Expósito looking close and affectionate during a night out in Paris has gone viral, reigniting intense speculation about their rumoured romance.

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Popular French paparazzi Taieb Gedeon shared the clips on social media yesterday, capturing the pair cosying up in what many fans are calling a clear sign of budding love.

The videos, which quickly spread across platforms including TikTok and Instagram, depict Mbappé and Expósito enjoying each other’s company in the French capital.

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Mbappé and Expósito's date night in Paris 

@taieb_gedeon #kylianmbappé and #esterexposito in love in Paris #pourtoi ♬ Instant Crush (feat. Julian Casablancas) - Daft Punk
@taieb_gedeon #kylianmbappé and #esterexposito leave a restaurant together in Paris #pourtoi ♬ son original - gedeontaieb
Mbappé and Expósito's date night in Paris | Revista Semana

However, this is not a brand-new sighting. The latest viral clips appear to recirculate or relate to an earlier encounter already documented in Spanish media.

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On page 4 of the March 11, 2026 issue of SEMANA magazine, exclusive photos showed the Real Madrid forward and the Elite Netflix star bonding at a bowling alley in Paris after an expensive dinner.

The publication described the pair as “having a very fun time, oblivious to everything and unconcerned about the stares of curious onlookers who might recognize them.”

March 11, 2026 issue of SEMANA magazine cover
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Since those initial Paris sightings in early March, Mbappé and Expósito have been spotted together publicly in Madrid on multiple occasions.

Pulse Sports reported at least two notable sightings, including one in early April where the pair were seen in a car, reportedly sharing a tender kiss before driving through the city and passing near the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe || Imago
Kylian Mbappe || Imago
Ester Exposito
Ester Exposito | Instagram
Mbappe and Exposito kissing on a dinner date
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Additional reports detail other Madrid outings, including dinners, a visit to the Bernabéu for matches (such as the Madrid derby), and moments captured after games like Real Madrid vs Girona. They have also been seen leaving hotels together and sharing affectionate gestures in public.

Ester Expósito is reportedly Kylian Mbappe's new girlfriend | IMAGO

Neither Mbappé nor Expósito has officially confirmed a romantic relationship, nor have they denied the growing speculation. Their repeated public appearances, ranging from low-key bowling and dinners in Paris to more sightings in Madrid, have left fans convinced that the 27-year-old French striker has found love again following previous high-profile chapters in his personal life.

The 26-year-old actress, best known for her role in the hit Netflix series Elite, has faced direct questions about the rumours but has generally kept her responses light or evasive. Mbappé has remained characteristically private on the matter.

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