Is he in love? Kylian Mbappé takes Ester Expósito to African restaurant after Madrid Derby victory

Mbappe's rumoured new girlfriend attended the Madrid Derby over the weekend.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé and Spanish actress Ester Expósito are turning up the heat on their budding romance, stepping out for a dinner date in the Spanish capital just hours after the Frenchman helped his team secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atlético Madrid in Sunday’s high-stakes derby.

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The 27-year-old forward, who came off the bench for 30 minutes in his first appearance since suffering a knee sprain earlier in March, was supported from the stands by Expósito, 26.

Mbappe returned from injury against Atletico Madrid over the weekend | IMAGO/PA

The Élite star watched the full 90 minutes from a VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium alongside her close friend and fellow actor Sergio Momo, dressed head-to-toe in white in a clear show of support for her boyfriend’s team.

Ester Expósito was at the Santiago Bernabéu during the Madrid Derby on Sunday night | Gtres

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Ester Expósito was at the Santiago Bernabéu during the Madrid Derby on Sunday night | Gtres

After Real Madrid’s dramatic win, a crucial result in their La Liga title push against Barcelona, the pair wasted no time celebrating together.

What happened?

According to eyewitness reports shared by ¡HOLA!, Mbappé and Expósito were spotted leaving the exclusive restaurant Aarde, located next to Madrid’s iconic Puerta de Alcalá.

Kylian Mbappe|| Imago

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The trendy African-inspired eatery, known for its innovative dishes like chingulugulu lasagna, bock tartare with wild blueberry, and aloe vera ceviche, served as the backdrop for their latest public outing.

Ester Expósito has 24.1 million followers on Instagram| IMAGO

According to the report, the pair attempted to dodge waiting paparazzi by exiting under a swarm of black umbrellas, but the moment only fuelled further speculation that their relationship is deepening.

This latest sighting comes just weeks after the pair returned to Madrid aboard a private jet following a romantic getaway to Paris in early March.

Since then, the two have been photographed together multiple times, with sources describing their connection as increasingly serious.

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Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe | Credit: IMAGO

Mbappé, a longtime admirer of the actress who first reached out via social media, reportedly began dating Expósito in late February, with their romance quickly becoming one of the most talked-about in European football.

Ester Exposito | Instagram

Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

The French national team captain has not publicly commented on the relationship. Expósito, who shot to fame as Carla Rosón in Netflix’s hit series Élite and boasts more than 24 million social media followers, has also remained silent on the rumours.

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However, her very public appearance at the Bernabéu is the first time she has been seen supporting Mbappé from the stands