Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman makes Nigerian history as Vinicius keeps Los Blancos in the title race

Ademola Lookman scored for Atletico Madrid in the derby day defeat to cross-town rivals Real Madrid.

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman etched his name into the Spanish football history books on Sunday night, becoming the first Nigerian ever to score in the Madrid derby during Atlético Madrid’s breathless 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

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Lookman set the ball rolling in the tie, opening the scoring for Atletico Madrid, but Los Blancos will not be denied at home, buoyed by an on-song Vinicius.

Staged at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid entered the game needing maximum points to stay within a reasonable distance of Barcelona. and inflict revenge after the first-leg defeat at Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti, on the other hand, had been pushed down to fourth by Villarreal and craved victory to return to third and, crucially, secure a first league double against their cross-town rivals since the 1950/51 season.

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Key match details

Lookman’s historic goal provided the foundation for a chaotic, end-to-end derby. The former Atalanta man initiated the opening goal himself in the 33rd minute, driving into the penalty area and receiving a clever backheel pass from Guliano Simeone, before finishing coolly to give the visitors a 1-0 halftime lead.

However, the complexion of the derby completely flipped after the restart. Real Madrid emerged with renewed ferocity, turning the tie on its head with two quickfire goals early in the second half.

Vinicius scored the equaliser from the spot after a clumsy tackle from Davind Hancko on Brahim Diaz before Valverde capitalised on a gaffe from substitute Josema Gimenez to send the hosts in front.

Simeone brought off Lookman, Antoine Griezmann abd Johnny Cardoso before the hour mark for Alexander Sortloth, Nico Gonzalez and Nahuel Molina, in a bid to wrestle back control.

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The substitutions proved inspired, as the Rojiblancos responded fiercely in the 64th minute when Molina unleashed an absolute 35-yard thunderbolt past Lunin to restore parity.

With the LALIGA title race on the line, Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa turned to his bench, introducing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kylian Mbappé. The switch paid off instantly in the 72nd minute; Alexander-Arnold picked out Vinícius Júnior, who cut inside and curled a sensational match-winner into the bottom right corner.

The drama reached a boiling point in the 77th minute when Valverde was shown a straight red card for a heavy challenge on Álex Baena, reducing the hosts to 10 men.