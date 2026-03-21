The night Super Eagles star Lookman could change Nigerian football history forever at the Bernabeu

There are football matches, then there are moments that follow a player for the rest of their career. Sunday's Madrid derby is the latter.

There are bigger games in world football than El Derbi de Madrid. There are not many and on Sunday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ademola Lookman will walk out onto one of the most hostile stages in the sport for the very first time.

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Lookman will be carrying the hopes of Nigerian football fans and the chance to write his name into history as the first Nigerian ever to score in a league Madrid derby. That sentence deserves to be read slowly.

What he has already done since arriving

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The transfer window that brought Lookman to Madrid felt like the natural conclusion of years of quietly exceptional football.

What nobody fully anticipated was how immediately he would translate that quality to a new league, a new city, a new language.

Four goals in his first six appearances. In doing so he equalled a club record held by Luis Suarez, a man who needs no introduction from the 2020/21 season.

The Metropolitano has seen world class forwards arrive and take months to find their footing. Lookman found his in weeks.

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Ademola Lookman at his unveiling for Atletico Madrid || Image credit: Atletico Madrid

His last two league games have been quieter in front of goal, though he still contributed a vital assist against Tottenham in the Champions League. Diego Simeone will not be concerned.

He has seen this before. The slight dip before the big moment and the settling before the explosion. The Bernabeu on Sunday could be the explosion.

Proud and excited to start this new chapter ❤️🤍

I’m happy to join Atlético de Madrid a massive club with rich history and passion.



New city, new challenges, new energy. I’m ready to give everything on the pitch and fight for these colors every time I step out there.



Let’s get… pic.twitter.com/ppNkex1h9t — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) February 4, 2026

How Simeone will use him

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This is where it gets tactically fascinating.

Simeone has deployed Lookman as what you might call a chaos agent, left wing, second striker, the player whose unpredictability disrupts organised defensive structures. Against Real Madrid specifically, that role becomes even more significant.

Lookman's primary duel will likely be against Dani Carvajal or Lucas Vazquez on Real's right side. With a 66% successful dribble rate this season and a top speed of 33.7 km/h, he is built precisely for the kind of transition football Simeone wants to play against Arbeloa's high defensive line.

The blueprint exists. In September 2025, Atletico demolished Real Madrid 5-2 at the Metropolitano, exposing exactly the space behind that line that Lookman has spent his career learning to exploit. He wasn't at the club for that result. He has certainly watched the tape.

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If Real Madrid overcommit in attack, which, chasing the game or protecting their nine-point lead, they very well might, Lookman running in behind is the most dangerous counter-attacking image in Spanish football right now.

The history sitting on his shoulders

Atletico enter this derby on an extraordinary run, unbeaten in league derbies against Real Madrid since September 2022. Six games. Two wins, four draws.

But they have not won at the Bernabeu since 2016, and they have not lost there either, drawing on six of their last nine visits.

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Ademola Lookman was creative bank at AFCON 2025.

For Lookman personally, this context is perfect. He has always performed best when the stakes are highest. A hat-trick in a Europa League final, goals against Barcelona in his first weeks at Sevilla's former conquerors. The bigger the stage, the more present he becomes.

Tomorrow the stage does not get bigger than this.

Off to the stadium 🔜🏟️ pic.twitter.com/KiRWK7isYE — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 18, 2026

What a goal would mean

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Not just for Lookman, but for Nigerian football's relationship with the very summit of the European game.

No Nigerian has ever scored in a league Madrid derby. In a fixture that has been played for over a century, featuring some of the greatest players the continent has ever produced, that gap exists.

Ademola Lookman scored one and assisted another on his Atletico Madrid debut.

Lookman has the opportunity to close it tomorrow night, under the lights of the Bernabeu, in front of the world. He has spent his entire career arriving at moments that felt too large and making them feel ordinary.

Sunday is simply the next one.

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