Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Prepare to bask in the fierce glory of the Madrid derby once again as Real Madrid welcome bitter rivals Atletico Madrid to the esteemed Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid betting tips

Over 3.5 goals

Both teams to score

Real Madrid to win

Mbappe to score anytime

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid preview

A slip-up at this point would be hugely damaging to Real Madrid's title hopes.

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Recent league defeats to Osasuna and Getafe mean that Real Madrid have little room for error in Spain's top flight at this moment in time, and they would be seven points off the summit if Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Hence, they can ill-afford to fail to get revenge for their 5-2 thrashing away at Atletico Madrid when they host their city rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu later in the day. They will enter the game off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, two of which have come in the league against Celta Vigo and Elche.

Atletico would have gained a lot of confidence from their success over Real Madrid earlier this season, but the pair have met since then, with Los Blancos running out 2-1 winners in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup at the start of the year.

Rodrygo Goes scores Real Madrid's second goal in the Spanish Supercup semifinal against Atletico Madrid | Image credits: Imago

The Rojiblancos would move within six points of second-placed Madrid with a first away La Liga win in this fixture in over a decade.

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Hoping to deny them will be Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, who made his return from injury in the second leg against City on Tuesday. However, Atletico have a forward in excellent form in Julian Alvarez, who has been involved in nine goals (six goals, three assists) in his last 11 appearances.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez scores against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League | Image credits: Imago

With Champions League football for next season all but confirmed for Atletico, Simeone’s men can attack this game without pressure.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid head-to-head

Atletico hammered a Madrid side managed by Xabi Alonso 5-2 back in September, and Los Blancos are winless in three home league games against Diego Simeone’s men.

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Four of the last six league meetings between these two sides have finished level, while Real Madrid have incredibly not beaten Atletico in Spain's top flight at Bernabeu since December 2021, with Atletico securing a point on their last three visits.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid team forms

Real Madrid La Liga form: 🟩🟩🟥🟥🟩🟩

Real Madrid form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩

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Atletico Madrid La Liga form: 🟥🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟩🟩🟩🟥

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid team news

Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Rodrygo (knee) and Thibaut Courtois (thigh) are definitely out of the match for Real Madrid.

However, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Raul Asencio could return to the squad, while there might also be a spot on the bench for Jude Bellingham, who is now back in full training with the Spanish giants after recovering from a hamstring injury.

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Kylian Mbappe made his return from a knee injury off the bench against Man City and is now set to feature alongside Vinicius Junior in the final third of the field, while Alvaro Carreras should also be back in the side at left-back.

Kylian Mbappe making his return from injury against Manchester City | Image credits: Imago

As for Atletico, Pablo Barrios (thigh), Rodrigo Mendoza (muscle) are both out of the match through injury, while Jan Oblak remains a major doubt due to a hip issue. As a result, there could be another spot between the sticks for Juan Musso.

Marc Pubill is likely to return for Atletico at the back this weekend, while there could also be a spot in the final third of the field for Alexander Sorloth, with Antoine Griezmann potentially dropping down to the bench for the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup

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Real Madrid: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius

Atletico Madrid: Musso; Molina, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Sorloth, Alvarez

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid prediction

Real Madrid have not beaten Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu in La Liga since 2021, but we are backing the hosts to secure all three points here. Mbappe's return is huge, and Arbeloa's side should be able to navigate their way to a much-needed win.

Expect an intense game.

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