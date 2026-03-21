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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid betting tips
Over 3.5 goals
Both teams to score
Real Madrid to win
Mbappe to score anytime
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid preview
A slip-up at this point would be hugely damaging to Real Madrid's title hopes.
Recent league defeats to Osasuna and Getafe mean that Real Madrid have little room for error in Spain's top flight at this moment in time, and they would be seven points off the summit if Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.
Hence, they can ill-afford to fail to get revenge for their 5-2 thrashing away at Atletico Madrid when they host their city rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu later in the day. They will enter the game off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, two of which have come in the league against Celta Vigo and Elche.
Atletico would have gained a lot of confidence from their success over Real Madrid earlier this season, but the pair have met since then, with Los Blancos running out 2-1 winners in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup at the start of the year.
The Rojiblancos would move within six points of second-placed Madrid with a first away La Liga win in this fixture in over a decade.
Hoping to deny them will be Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, who made his return from injury in the second leg against City on Tuesday. However, Atletico have a forward in excellent form in Julian Alvarez, who has been involved in nine goals (six goals, three assists) in his last 11 appearances.
With Champions League football for next season all but confirmed for Atletico, Simeone’s men can attack this game without pressure.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid head-to-head
Atletico hammered a Madrid side managed by Xabi Alonso 5-2 back in September, and Los Blancos are winless in three home league games against Diego Simeone’s men.
Four of the last six league meetings between these two sides have finished level, while Real Madrid have incredibly not beaten Atletico in Spain's top flight at Bernabeu since December 2021, with Atletico securing a point on their last three visits.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid team forms
Real Madrid La Liga form: 🟩🟩🟥🟥🟩🟩
Real Madrid form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩
Atletico Madrid La Liga form: 🟥🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩
Atletico Madrid form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟩🟩🟩🟥
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid team news
Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Rodrygo (knee) and Thibaut Courtois (thigh) are definitely out of the match for Real Madrid.
However, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Raul Asencio could return to the squad, while there might also be a spot on the bench for Jude Bellingham, who is now back in full training with the Spanish giants after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Kylian Mbappe made his return from a knee injury off the bench against Man City and is now set to feature alongside Vinicius Junior in the final third of the field, while Alvaro Carreras should also be back in the side at left-back.
As for Atletico, Pablo Barrios (thigh), Rodrigo Mendoza (muscle) are both out of the match through injury, while Jan Oblak remains a major doubt due to a hip issue. As a result, there could be another spot between the sticks for Juan Musso.
Marc Pubill is likely to return for Atletico at the back this weekend, while there could also be a spot in the final third of the field for Alexander Sorloth, with Antoine Griezmann potentially dropping down to the bench for the Madrid derby.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup
Real Madrid: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius
Atletico Madrid: Musso; Molina, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Sorloth, Alvarez
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid prediction
Real Madrid have not beaten Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu in La Liga since 2021, but we are backing the hosts to secure all three points here. Mbappe's return is huge, and Arbeloa's side should be able to navigate their way to a much-needed win.
Expect an intense game.
Correct score prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Atletico Madrid