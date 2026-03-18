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Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman assists, sees yellow as Spurs exit UCL gallantly

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:00 - 18 March 2026
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman was a protagonist as Atletico Madrid advance into the quarter-final despite suffering defeat at the Tottenham Hotspor Stadium.
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A Xavi Simons penalty helped Tottenham Hotspur beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 on home turf; however, it was not enough to overturn the tie as the Rojiblancos advanced.

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Tottenham had their work cut out for them after suffering a devastating 5-2 defeat in the first-leg at Wanda Metropolitano. While they put on a gutsy show, scoring the required three goals to force extra time, they let in two more, effectively spelling an end to their time in the competition.

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