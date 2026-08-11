Musiala to Galatasaray? False transfer claim leads to journalist’s arrest

Turkish Journalist arrested after false Jamal Musiala transfer claim

A Turkish sports journalist, Burhan Can Terzi has been arrested after allegedly spreading misleading information through a sensational transfer claim involving Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

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The Istanbul-based reporter reportedly claimed that Musiala was on course to make a shock move to Galatasaray during the summer transfer window.

The story was quickly rejected by the Turkish club, which issued a public statement describing the reports as completely unfounded.

Despite Galatasaray's denial, Terzi reportedly stood by his story and insisted that he was confident in the information he had published.

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He was subsequently detained as Turkish authorities investigated allegations that he had publicly disseminated misleading information.

Journalist detained after Musiala transfer claim

According to reports, the Bakırkoy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul opened an investigation after complaints were filed over Terzi's continued claims concerning the alleged transfer.

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The journalist was subsequently taken into custody. Footage circulating online appears to show Terzi being escorted by police following his detention.

🚨 Turkish journalist Burhan Can Terzi was arrested and detained by police for allegedly spreading “misleading information” after claiming Jamal Musiala would join Galatasaray.



Galatasaray had already denied the rumour twice. 👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HSVb0WcLse — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) August 11, 2026

🚨🚨| Turkish journalist Burhan Can Terzi has been 𝐃𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐃 for allegedly spreading “misleading information” after reporting that Jamal Musiala would join Galatasaray. 👮‍♂️⛓️



Galatasaray had publicly denied the claim twice.

pic.twitter.com/zCctJAsC7o — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 11, 2026

Galatasaray strongly denies rumour

Galatasaray moved quickly to distance itself from the report. In an official statement, the club said the claims about Musiala joining the Turkish champions had no basis.

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“Due to the deliberate circulation of false and misleading reports about our club in recent days, we find it necessary to issue the following statement to inform the public that the ‘Jamal Musiala is set to transfer to Galatasaray’ reports are completely unfounded.”

The club also questioned the credibility of those responsible for circulating the information.