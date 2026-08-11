Advertisement

Musiala to Galatasaray? False transfer claim leads to journalist’s arrest

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:38 - 11 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Turkish Journalist arrested after false Jamal Musiala transfer claim
Advertisement

A Turkish sports journalist, Burhan Can Terzi has been arrested after allegedly spreading misleading information through a sensational transfer claim involving Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Advertisement

The Istanbul-based reporter reportedly claimed that Musiala was on course to make a shock move to Galatasaray during the summer transfer window.

The story was quickly rejected by the Turkish club, which issued a public statement describing the reports as completely unfounded.

Despite Galatasaray's denial, Terzi reportedly stood by his story and insisted that he was confident in the information he had published.

Advertisement

He was subsequently detained as Turkish authorities investigated allegations that he had publicly disseminated misleading information.

Journalist detained after Musiala transfer claim

According to reports, the Bakırkoy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul opened an investigation after complaints were filed over Terzi's continued claims concerning the alleged transfer.

Advertisement

The journalist was subsequently taken into custody. Footage circulating online appears to show Terzi being escorted by police following his detention.

Galatasaray strongly denies rumour

Galatasaray moved quickly to distance itself from the report. In an official statement, the club said the claims about Musiala joining the Turkish champions had no basis.

Advertisement

“Due to the deliberate circulation of false and misleading reports about our club in recent days, we find it necessary to issue the following statement to inform the public that the ‘Jamal Musiala is set to transfer to Galatasaray’ reports are completely unfounded.”

The club also questioned the credibility of those responsible for circulating the information.

“It is also noteworthy that the individuals and platforms responsible for these speculations were behind similar false claims during the previous season.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘We will put in more effort’ - Super Falcons legend Oshoala calls for support after Cameroon defeat
Super Falcons
11.08.2026
‘We will put in more effort’ - Super Falcons legend Oshoala calls for support after Cameroon defeat
Black Tuesday in NPFL as Katsina United player dies during friendly
Football
11.08.2026
Black Tuesday in NPFL as Katsina United player dies during friendly
Haaland scores for Man City || Imago
Premier League
11.08.2026
‘We have a problem’ - Maresca explains why Haaland may not be Man City captain
What South Africa must do to beat Super Falcons - Banyana Banyana defender reveals
Super Falcons
11.08.2026
What South Africa must do to beat Super Falcons - Banyana Banyana defender reveals
Enzo Maresca claims talented winger made ‘right choice’ rejecting Arsenal
Football
11.08.2026
Enzo Maresca claims talented winger made ‘right choice’ rejecting Arsenal
We are sorry - NFF apologises to Tinubu after Super Falcons miss direct World Cup ticket
Super Falcons
11.08.2026
We are sorry - NFF apologises to Tinubu after Super Falcons miss direct World Cup ticket