Super Eagles-eligible star to continue tormenting Barcelona as European record holders near move

As Akor Adams leaves Andalusia for Venezia, another Nigeria star could be set to take his place in Spain.

Sevilla are reportedly closing in on a loan deal for Super Eagles-eligible striker George Ilenikhena as they seek urgent attacking reinforcements ahead of the upcoming campaign.

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​The Spanish club intensified their search for a new centre-forward following the departure of Nigerian striker Akor Adams, who completed a €16 million permanent transfer to Serie A side Venezia.

​Searching for Adams' successor

​Adams was a reliable presence for Sevilla during the 2025/26 La Liga season, registering 10 goals and three assists in 32 appearances.

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His exit left a significant void in the squad's attack, prompting the leadership to target Ilenikhena as a dynamic replacement to lead the line.

​Ilenikhena, who was born in Lagos and remains eligible to represent the Nigerian national team, is eager to secure a return to European football.

The 19-year-old forward has endured a frustrating stint in the Middle East since making a blockbuster transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

​A difficult Saudi excursion

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In February 2026, Ilenikhena became the most expensive Nigerian teenager in history when Al-Ittihad acquired him from AS Monaco for a reported €33 million fee.

He was specifically signed as a highly anticipated replacement for departing veteran Karim Benzema, but the lucrative move has severely stalled his rapid career trajectory.

​Since arriving in Saudi Arabia, the young forward has struggled for game time. He made just two appearances in the Saudi Pro League by the end of the 2025/26 season without registering a single goal, falling drastically short of the immense expectations.

​Sevilla offer a European lifeline

​According to Zonamixta, Sevilla are actively exploring the financial parameters required to bring the struggling teenager to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on an initial season-long loan.

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George Ilenikhena (Photo Credit: Monaco/X)

While no formal contract details have been officially disclosed, the Spanish club's interest is viewed as a lifeline for the forward to rebuild his confidence.