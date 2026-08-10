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Super Eagles-eligible star to continue tormenting Barcelona as European record holders near move

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:54 - 10 August 2026
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As Akor Adams leaves Andalusia for Venezia, another Nigeria star could be set to take his place in Spain.
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Sevilla are reportedly closing in on a loan deal for Super Eagles-eligible striker George Ilenikhena as they seek urgent attacking reinforcements ahead of the upcoming campaign.

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​The Spanish club intensified their search for a new centre-forward following the departure of Nigerian striker Akor Adams, who completed a €16 million permanent transfer to Serie A side Venezia.

​Searching for Adams' successor

​Adams was a reliable presence for Sevilla during the 2025/26 La Liga season, registering 10 goals and three assists in 32 appearances. 

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His exit left a significant void in the squad's attack, prompting the leadership to target Ilenikhena as a dynamic replacement to lead the line.

​Ilenikhena, who was born in Lagos and remains eligible to represent the Nigerian national team, is eager to secure a return to European football.

The 19-year-old forward has endured a frustrating stint in the Middle East since making a blockbuster transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

​A difficult Saudi excursion

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In February 2026, Ilenikhena became the most expensive Nigerian teenager in history when Al-Ittihad acquired him from AS Monaco for a reported €33 million fee. 

He was specifically signed as a highly anticipated replacement for departing veteran Karim Benzema, but the lucrative move has severely stalled his rapid career trajectory.

​Since arriving in Saudi Arabia, the young forward has struggled for game time. He made just two appearances in the Saudi Pro League by the end of the 2025/26 season without registering a single goal, falling drastically short of the immense expectations.

​Sevilla offer a European lifeline

​According to Zonamixta, Sevilla are actively exploring the financial parameters required to bring the struggling teenager to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on an initial season-long loan. 

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George Ilenikhena (Photo Credit: Monaco/X)

While no formal contract details have been officially disclosed, the Spanish club's interest is viewed as a lifeline for the forward to rebuild his confidence.

​Before his ill-fated Middle Eastern transfer, Ilenikhena was considered one of Europe's brightest young attacking talents. During his time at Royal Antwerp, he famously scored a 92nd-minute UEFA Champions League winner against Barcelona in December 2023, later repeating the feat by scoring against the same opposition for Monaco in September 2024.

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