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Vinicius Jr used you — Mikel Obi mocks Arsenal fans over rejection

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:48 - 11 August 2026
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Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has mocked Arsenal supporters after the Gunners missed out on signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid this summer.
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The Brazilian winger emerged as a surprise target for Arsenal, with reports suggesting the club were prepared to make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

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However, the 26-year-old ultimately chose to remain in Spain and sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

Italian football legend defends Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

Mikel Obi mocks Arsenal after Vinicius rejection

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Speaking on the latest episode of The Obi One Podcast, Mikel dismissed Arsenal’s chances of landing the star and questioned the club’s current standing among Europe’s elite.

“I don’t know what the Arsenal fans were expecting,” Mikel said.

“You win the league after 22 years and then you all of a sudden think: that is it, you have arrived, you are one of the big boys again. No, you are not.

“They have just been humbled because I said it: there is no way Vinicius Junior is leaving Real Madrid to go to Arsenal, a club that has won one title in 22 years.

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“This guy wins titles; he’s won lots of titles at Real Madrid. He wants to win titles season after season, the Champions League, La Liga, competing year after year and winning those titles.

“He’s tasted what it feels like to win the Champions League. Arsenal have never won the Champions League. Zero.”

Arsenal's failure to land Vinicius came weeks after also missing out on Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea for a club record fee.

The Gunners are in the market for a left-wing upgrade, with Gabriel Martinelli reportedly linked with a move to Turkey, and Christos Tzolis, who replaced Leandro Trossard, not expected to be first-choice.

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