P-Square’s Mr P lights up Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies’ wedding as Jamal Musiala goes wild for Nigerian music

The music icon, one half of the legendary Afrobeats duo P-Square, brought the sound of Afrobeats to the Paris wedding, with Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala visibly loving every moment.

Alphonso Davies’ wedding to Sheyenne Jen brought together football and music in spectacular fashion — and the celebration reached another level when Nigerian music icon Mr P took the stage.

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The 25-year-old Bayern Munich star and his wife celebrated their marriage in Paris surrounded by family, friends and a number of familiar faces from the football world.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Sheyenne Jen got married on Saturday, July 25

Davies and Jen also brought a strong sense of personal style to their wedding weekend.

In photographs from the celebration, the couple were dressed in coordinated, richly embellished traditional-inspired formalwear that immediately stood apart from the conventional Western wedding aesthetic.

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Jen wore an eye-catching deep burgundy or wine-red ensemble decorated with intricate gold detailing, completing the look with an elaborate matching headpiece that gave the outfit a dramatic, regal finish.

Davies complemented her in a dark, richly detailed outfit featuring ornate gold embroidery.

While Davies has Liberian heritage, there has been no suggestion from the couple that the clothing represented a specifically Liberian wedding tradition. The outfits are best described by what they visibly conveyed: a celebration that embraced traditional-inspired formalwear and the couple’s own personal sense of style.

Mr P of P-Square lights up Alphonso Davies wedding

But amid the glamour of the occasion, it was the arrival of one of Nigeria’s most recognisable music stars that gave the festivities a distinctly Afrobeats soundtrack.

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Mr P, who rose to global fame as one half of the legendary Nigerian duo P-Square, performed during the celebration, with footage from the evening capturing the energy inside the room.

Paris wedding 🇫🇷💍✨



What a beautiful celebration of love. ❤️



Congratulations to my brother @alphonsodavies and his gorgeous wife! Wishing you both a lifetime of unconditional love, laughter, peace, and God’s endless blessings. May your union grow stronger with each passing… pic.twitter.com/cUfcJZQnUl — Mr Psquare (@PeterPsquare) July 26, 2026

Although Peter Okoye now performs as Mr P following the split of P-Square, the group’s influence remains deeply embedded in African pop culture.

Together with his twin brother Paul Okoye, the pair became one of the most successful musical acts to emerge from Nigeria, building a career that helped take African pop music to audiences far beyond the continent.

Mr P later shared a glimpse of the occasion on X, congratulating the newlyweds and describing their celebration as a beautiful moment of love.

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“Congratulations to my brother Alphonso Davies and his gorgeous wife! Wishing you both a lifetime of unconditional love, laughter, peace, and God’s endless blessings.” He added: “Love always wins.”

And groomsman Jamal Musiala appeared to be fully immersed in it.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala and Mr P during Alphonso Davies' wedding

The 23-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder, who has Nigerian heritage through his father, could be seen visibly hyped as Mr P performed, enthusiastically embracing the music and atmosphere of the night.

Mr P performed at Alphonso Davies' wedding

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For Nigerian fans, it was an especially memorable crossover: one of Africa’s biggest music stars performing at the wedding of a global football star, while a Bayern Munich player with Nigerian roots appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the celebration.

Alphonso Davies and Sheyenne Jen's relationship

Alphonso Davies and Sheyenne Jen are married| Instagram

Davies and Jen’s wedding marks the latest chapter in a relationship that has largely unfolded away from the spotlight.

The couple were publicly linked around 2023, before Davies proposed during a reported Dubai getaway.

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They confirmed their engagement on New Year’s Day 2025, sharing matching social media posts that prominently featured Jen’s diamond ring.

Alphonso Davies and his partner Sheyenne Jen at Oktoberfest | IMAGO