United’s next big TEST comes with Ademola Lookman in the picture
Manchester United are set to encounter one of their most demanding tests of the 2026 pre-season schedule as they meet LaLiga side Atletico Madrid in the Snapdragon Cup at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
The match marks a key milestone in head coach Michael Carrick’s summer preparations, following an emphatic pre-season victory over Norwegian side Rosenborg.
The fixture in Stockholm serves as part of a competitive pre-season schedule for United, which also includes upcoming exhibition matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United, and AC Milan.
Match Overview & Schedule
The fixture brings two of European football's most prominent clubs to Scandinavian soil:
Fixture: Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid (Snapdragon Cup)
Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026
Kickoff Time: 15:00 CEST (14:00 WAT / 13:00 BST)
Venue: Strawberry Arena (formerly Friends Arena), Stockholm, Sweden
BIG PERFORMANCE 👊🔥— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026
Previous Pre-Season Encounter
This is not the first occasion the two clubs have met on Nordic territory during pre-season preparations.
The sides last met in a summer friendly on July 30, 2022, at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.
In that encounter, Atletico Madrid secured a 1–0 victory courtesy of an 86th-minute goal from Joao Felix.
The match also saw midfielder Fred sent off late in the 88th minute following a second bookable offence.
Focus on Ademola Lookman
For Diego Simeone’s side, the match forms a key pillar of their pre-season buildup ahead of the 2026–27 LaLiga and European campaigns.
Atetico's attacking line includes Nigeria international Ademola Lookman, who recently attracted significant media attention following club promotional content highlighting his back tattoo work during pre-season training.
Both managers view the match as an essential tactical exercise, offering United's core squad and academy prospects an opportunity to test themselves against a defensively structured Atletico side.