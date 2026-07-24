Rosenborg 0-5 Man United: Michael Carrick annoyed me, but Carrington's finest left me purring for more

Rosenborg 0-5 Man United: Michael Carrick annoyed me, but Carrington's finest left me purring for more

Rosenborg 0-5 Man United: Michael Carrick annoyed me, but Carrington's finest left me purring for more

Michael Carrick may have ignored the pleas to halt his tactical experiments, but Manchester United's Carrington academy grads produced a breathtaking 5-0 display against Rosenborg to make fans forget all about the Wrexham setback.

Michael Carrick may still have a few tactical questions to answer after ignoring my earlier plea, but Manchester United’s academy stars made sure the headlines in Norway were mostly positive.

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United bounced back from the defeat to Wrexham with a ruthless 5-0 win over Rosenborg, and four of the five goals came from Carrington graduates.

The result was emphatic enough, but the bigger story was the way United’s young players took control of the second half.

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Shea Lacey, Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass and Ethan Williams all found themselves at the heart of the action, while Joshua Zirkzee’s standout goal was set up by Amass in a move that underlined the quality coming through the system.

BIG PERFORMANCE 👊🔥 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

Carrington steals the show

This was the kind of performance United fans love to see in pre-season: fearless, fluent and full of academy energy.

Lacey opened the floodgates, Devaney scored from a corner, Amass added a goal and an assist, and Williams rounded off the scoring to cap a brilliant night for the club’s youth setup.

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Jayden Kamason also caught the eye with two assists, after coming on at half-time, adding pace and purpose to the right side.

His assist for Williams only strengthened the feeling that United’s academy is producing players who are comfortable, confident and ready to compete at a higher level.

Good workout from the boys.

Lacey was good in the first half.



I enjoyed the game more after that wholesales change.



The kids played well, all of them are comfortable with the ball at their feet. — Emperor 🦇 (@Mista_ope) July 24, 2026

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My frustration, but the football was bright

There was still one annoyance. Leny Yoro remained at right-back, while Devaney again featured at centre-back in the second half, which is not ideal when the goal is to see players in their natural roles.

But once the substitutions settled in, United’s football became difficult to ignore. The buildup was clean, the movement between the lines was sharp, and the youngsters looked completely at home in possession.

The fans were quick to react because the second half had a real spark to it. Supporters praised the slick passing, the calmness of the academy boys on the ball, and the willingness of the younger players to follow instructions and play with bravery.

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Amass in particular drew major praise, with fans highlighting his goal, assist and all-round authority.

🔴✨ 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧’𝐬 finest are putting on a show against Rosenborg. 🔥



⚽ Ethan Williams (20)

🅰️🅰️ Jaydon Kamason (19)

⚽ Jacob Devaney (19)

⚽ Shea Lacey (19)

⚽🅰️ Harry Amass (19)



𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇. pic.twitter.com/IJm3GRnCWe — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) July 24, 2026

Kamason also caused a stir with his aggressive crossing, while Devaney’s attitude and application stood out as part of a collective display that felt mature beyond their years.

What it means for Carrick

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Carrick still has decisions to make about structure, roles and squad balance, but this was a reminder that Manchester United’s academy is alive and well.

Who be this Kamason wey dey bomb ball across face off opponent goal like this? Make Una bring am enter first team o — Cephas (@Cephas_me) July 24, 2026

Michael Carrick || Imago

If the manager can get the positions right, the talent underneath is clearly strong enough to make a real impact.

The result itself was impressive, but the bigger encouragement was the quality of the Carrington boys.

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