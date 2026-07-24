LeBron James finally announces new team after leaving Lakers

NBA superstar LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8M deal that includes a player option.

Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul confirmed the agreement, and James addressed the move in a post on X on Friday.

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“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” he said.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

The move pairs the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and the newly acquired Jaylen Brown as Philadelphia bolsters its roster in pursuit of a first NBA championship since 1983. James arrives after spending the past eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The deal gives James the flexibility to become a free agent again after one season while limiting the 76ers’ long-term financial commitment.

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LeBron James playing for Team USA. Credit: X

"I thought I was done when the season ended,” James said in his post.

“I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game.

"I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.