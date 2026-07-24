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WAFCON 2026: Despite 4-0 defeat, Malawi coach believes his team can challenge Nigeria

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:13 - 24 July 2026
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Malawi coach has remained optimistic ahead of his side's opening match against Nigeria at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.
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Malawi head coach Lovemore Fazili has insisted his side will be ready for their opening fixture against defending champions Nigeria at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), despite suffering a heavy defeat in their final warm-up match.

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The Scorchers were beaten 4-0 by Ghana's Black Queens on Thursday at the Municipal de Berrechid Stadium, with Doris Boaduwaa netting a hat-trick before Sharon Esinam Sampson completed the rout.

Despite the disappointing result, Fazili believes the friendly achieved its primary objective of assessing his squad ahead of the continental tournament.

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Fazili explains heavy defeat

Speaking after the match, the Malawi coach said he deliberately rotated his squad to evaluate several players who could play key roles during the tournament.

"Yes, we have lost 4-0, but we were trying to give a chance to other players," Fazili told the Malawi Football Federation's official website.

Fazili continued, "We still have the team to start next week, and I am sure we have gone the right way. We now have other players who are capable of being given a chance when we start the tournament."

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With the warm-up matches concluded, Fazili has shifted his attention to Tuesday's clash against the Super Falcons, expressing confidence that Malawi will produce a much-improved performance.

He revealed that his coaching staff now have a clearer picture of their preferred starting lineup and expects the team to be fully prepared when the tournament begins.

"I am sure that when we start the tournament, the team will be in good shape and the goals will come. We needed to see the combination of Tabitha and the team playing together. On Tuesday next week, I think we will have a first eleven that is capable of delivering," he said.

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Nigeria, the most successful nation in WAFCON history, will begin their campaign against Malawi before taking on Zambia and Egypt in the remaining Group C fixtures.

The Super Falcons head into the tournament with a full squad after the arrival of midfielders Deborah Abiodun and Gift Monday, completing head coach Justine Madugu's 25-player roster.

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