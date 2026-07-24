Advertisement

Forget Kane, Messi — Chelsea icon Gallas picks favourite to win 2026 Ballon d’Or

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:21 - 24 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas has picked the player he believes should win this year's Ballon d’Or.
Advertisement

The winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or will be officially crowned on October 26 in London, following the 2025 edition won by Paris Saint-Germain and France star Ousmane Dembélé

Advertisement

Speaking on the frontrunners for the award, Gallas ruled out England captain Harry Kane and instead selected Spain sensation Lamine Yamal.

According to the former French international, Yamal stands as the primary candidate for the prestigious individual accolade off the back of his instrumental role in Spain's World Cup victory.

"Harry Kane didn’t have a great World Cup. Even if he scored goals, his World Cup was not the best. So, forget about Harry Kane winning the Ballon d’Or," Gallas told iPredicta (via Yahoo Sports).

Advertisement
England star Harry Kane || Imago
England star Harry Kane || Imago
Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO
Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO
Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO
Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO

"You have to be focused on players like Lamine Yamal, who I think is the number one favourite because he won the World Cup and his performances were good, despite having an injury at the start."

Other contenders include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodri, who was named Player of the Tournament at the just-concluded World Cup.

Advertisement

Should Yamal win the award, he will become the youngest player in history to win the Ballon d'Or.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Spain captain Rodri || imago
Football
24.07.2026
Real Madrid willing to sell star to Manchester United as Rodri deal takes shape
Rosenborg 0-5 Man United: Michael Carrick annoyed me, but Carrington's finest left me purring for more
Premier League
24.07.2026
Rosenborg 0-5 Man United: Michael Carrick annoyed me, but Carrington's finest left me purring for more
Former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo (Credit: Imago)
Football
24.07.2026
Italy turn to Andrea Pirlo after failed moves for Guardiola, Ancelotti
Forget Kane, Messi — Chelsea icon Gallas picks favourite to win 2026 Ballon d’Or
Football
24.07.2026
Forget Kane, Messi — Chelsea icon Gallas picks favourite to win 2026 Ballon d’Or
WAFCON 2026: Despite 4-0 defeat, Malawi coach believes his team can challenge Nigeria
Super Falcons
24.07.2026
WAFCON 2026: Despite 4-0 defeat, Malawi coach believes his team can challenge Nigeria
LeBron James finally announces new team after leaving Lakers
Basketball
24.07.2026
LeBron James finally announces new team after leaving Lakers