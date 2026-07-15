Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Messi overtakes Mbappe, Dembele after France crash out

Kylian Mbappe's chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or have dropped drastically after France were knocked out of the 2026 World Cup by Spain.

France suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat to Spain, ending their World Cup dreams, despite cruising through the competition.

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It was a footballing masterclass from Spain, who dominated from start to finish.

Mbappé failed to produce the desired impact, despite scoring 8 goals in his first 6 games leading up to this point. Consequently, the France captain has seen his odds of winning his first-ever Ballon d'Or drop drastically.

Lionel Messi overtakes Mbappe in race for Ballon d'Or

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According to Ploymarket, Mbappe is now in fourth place in the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

🚨JUST IN: Lionel Messi has passed Kylian Mbappé in the 2026 Ballon d’Or odds on Polymarket pic.twitter.com/om04FNp0bR — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 14, 2026

Harry Kane leads the race with 34%, Messi now has 17%, Spain's Lamine Yamal is third with 13%, while Mbappe's odds are now just 10%.

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago

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The eventual winners of the tournament will surely play a big role, and a win for Argentina will almost guarantee Messi his record-extending 9th Ballon d'Or.