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Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Messi overtakes Mbappe, Dembele after France crash out

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:48 - 15 July 2026
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Kylian Mbappe's chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or have dropped drastically after France were knocked out of the 2026 World Cup by Spain.
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France suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat to Spain, ending their World Cup dreams, despite cruising through the competition.

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It was a footballing masterclass from Spain, who dominated from start to finish.

Mbappé failed to produce the desired impact, despite scoring 8 goals in his first 6 games leading up to this point. Consequently, the France captain has seen his odds of winning his first-ever Ballon d'Or drop drastically.

Lionel Messi overtakes Mbappe in race for Ballon d'Or

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According to Ploymarket, Mbappe is now in fourth place in the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Harry Kane leads the race with 34%, Messi now has 17%, Spain's Lamine Yamal is third with 13%, while Mbappe's odds are now just 10%.

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago
Messi scores for Argentina || Imago
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The eventual winners of the tournament will surely play a big role, and a win for Argentina will almost guarantee Messi his record-extending 9th Ballon d'Or.

Messi has been exceptional, lifting Argentina into the semi-finals, where they face Thomas Tuchel's England.

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