Rosenborg vs Man United: Stop the experiments! The ONE crucial change Angel Michael MUST make in Norway

As preparations for the 2026/27 campaign heat up, Michael Carrick must scrap the makeshift positions and play his rising stars where they truly belong.

Premier League giants Manchester United may have lost their first game of pre-season, but the bigger issue is not the result.

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It is whether Michael Carrick is already trying too hard to be clever with player positions instead of putting everyone where they actually play best.

The 1-0 defeat to Wrexham was useful in one sense: it gave Carrick a live look at the squad’s depth and the flexibility of several youngsters.

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But against Rosenborg, United need a more serious football message, and that starts with one simple demand; stop experimenting for the sake of it.

It's time for our second pre-season test 👊🇳🇴



Watch Rosenborg v United LIVE on MUTV, with kick-off at 17:00 BST 📲 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

Put Devaney back in midfield

The change I want most is clear: Jacob Devaney should play in central midfield, not at centre-back.

He is a midfielder, and after a strong loan spell in Scotland, this is the perfect chance to see what he can do in his natural position.

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Jacob Devaney impressed on loan in Scotland.

United fans are already crying out for another midfield signing after the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, so giving Devaney a proper run in the middle makes perfect sense.

If Carrick believes in the kid, then let him show it where he is most comfortable.

Keep centre-backs at centre-back

There is a similar argument at the back. Lisandro Martinez’s injury and Matthijs De Ligt’s situation already make the defensive picture fragile enough.

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So I genuinely believe that there is no need to complicate things by shuffling defenders into unnatural roles.

Lisandro Martinez was forced off just before halftime

Leny Yoro played at right-back against Wrexham, but he is a centre-back and should be treated like one.

The same goes for Daniel Armer, who impressed at left centre-back and deserves another chance in the role he is actually being groomed for.

Daniel Armer

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Why this matters to me

Pre-season is not just about winning matches. It is about building patterns, confidence, and clarity.

If United keep using this period to test players in random positions, it becomes harder to judge what they really are.

Leny Yoro of Manchester United | IMAGO

Devaney needs midfield minutes, Yoro needs centre-back minutes, and Armer needs centre-back minutes too. That is how you get proper answers before the real games begin.

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The bigger picture

Carrick is right to value versatility, but I believe that there is a difference between flexibility and confusion.

A young player learns more when he is trusted in his best position than when he is asked to solve problems outside his comfort zone.

Michael Carrick || imago

Against Rosenborg, United do not need a circus. They need structure, repetition, and a few honest auditions in the right roles.

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