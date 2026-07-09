Revealed: Why £48m-rated Andrey Santos chose Manchester United over out-of-Europe Chelsea

Brazilian midfielder Santos snubbed a Stamford Bridge future for regular football at Old Trafford — here's the reasoning behind the £48m switch

Manchester United have struck a deal with Premier League side Chelsea to sign highly rated Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos and it is all down to one simple factor: game time.

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As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, United have agreed a fee worth £48million, plus a further £2million in easily achievable add-ons, for the 22-year-old, with Chelsea retaining a 10 per cent sell-on clause on any future sale.

WHY CHELSEA LET HIM GO

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It is not a lack of talent that has pushed Santos out of Stamford Bridge, quite the opposite. According to The Athletic, Chelsea rate the Brazil international highly, but the issue has always been opportunity.

The report states he 'wants to establish a regular starting spot, which is less likely to happen at Stamford Bridge after Moises Caicedo agreed a new contract through to 2033 in April.'

That new Caicedo deal effectively locked down Chelsea's first-choice defensive midfield role for the best part of a decade, leaving Santos stuck fighting for scraps in a position he has proven he can dominate.

The numbers back it up. Santos made 43 appearances for Chelsea last season, chipping in three goals and four assists, but only 25 of those came from the start, and just 13 in the Premier League.

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Compare that to his loan spell in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg, where he established himself as one of the division's standout midfielders, and the contrast in regular football is stark.

Chelsea, however, were never going to let him leave cheaply. With his contract not set to expire until 2030, the club held all the leverage to demand a sizeable fee and a healthy profit for a player they still rate but simply cannot guarantee minutes to.

Andrey Santos won 67.8% of his ground duels in the Premier League last season, the best rate of any midfielder in the competition.



MUFC bound? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JltbrTwMjj — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 8, 2026

THE CAICEDO PROBLEM

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The picture in front of Chelsea's back four made Santos's decision straightforward. Caicedo is now one of the most important players at the club, deployed as the holding midfielder in front of the defence.

Chelsea star Moises Caicedo

Also, any hope of Enzo Fernandez making way was also extinguished after Real Madrid confirmed they will not be moving for the Argentine this summer.

With two established names signed for over £200m ahead of him and no sign of that changing any time soon, Santos was left facing the very real prospect of another season as a squad player, a role that suits neither his ambitions nor his development at 22.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

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WHY UNITED MAKE SENSE

Manchester United, by contrast, offer exactly what Santos is chasing: opportunity and relevance.

The Red Devils are set to be without compatriot Casemiro, while Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte continues to battle injury, leaving a gap in United's midfield that Santos looks perfectly placed to fill.

Michael Carrick || Imago