Transfers: Man Utd make first move to sign Chelsea midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Chelsea over the signing of the Blues midfielder Andrey Santos.

The Red Devils have prioritised upgrading their midfield this summer following Casemiro’s departure at the end of the season.

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United were also keen to replace Manuel Ugarte, who is now set to stay at the club following his huge injury setback while at the World Cup with Uruguay.

Manchester United have already agreed a deal with Atalanta worth £35m to sign Brazil international Ederson.

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Andrey Santos to Manchester United?

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have turned their attentions to Chelsea midfielder Santos after missing out on former targets Anderson and Fernandes.

🚨 Manchester United exploring deal to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea. No club talks yet - enquiries by multiple suitors to 22yo’s agents. #MUFC keen but will depend on price. #CFC would not block move if suits all parties @TheAthleticFC after @Will_Unwin https://t.co/Tu9nemUkcG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 5, 2026

The Brazilian has only made 47 appearances for Chelsea since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2023 and has been sent out on loan twice.

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