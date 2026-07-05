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Transfers: Man Utd make first move to sign Chelsea midfielder

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:04 - 05 July 2026
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Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Chelsea over the signing of the Blues midfielder Andrey Santos.
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The Red Devils have prioritised upgrading their midfield this summer following Casemiro’s departure at the end of the season.

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United were also keen to replace Manuel Ugarte, who is now set to stay at the club following his huge injury setback while at the World Cup with Uruguay.

Manchester United have already agreed a deal with Atalanta worth £35m to sign Brazil international Ederson.

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Andrey Santos to Manchester United?

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have turned their attentions to Chelsea midfielder Santos after missing out on former targets Anderson and Fernandes.

The Brazilian has only made 47 appearances for Chelsea since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2023 and has been sent out on loan twice.

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Santos, 22, has shown glimpses of his immense potential but is behind Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in the pecking order at Chelsea.

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