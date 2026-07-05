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Ancelotti ready to unleash Brazil legend Neymar against Norway

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:15 - 05 July 2026
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Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his plans for Neymar ahead of Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Norway.
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The Selecao face a Norway side featuring Martin Ødegaard and Erling Haaland in a mouth-watering World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium.

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Brazil have never beaten Norway in four previous meetings and will be desperate to end that run.

Neymar made his long-awaited return to the World Cup in Brazil’s final group game against Scotland, coming off the bench in the 76th minute after recovering from a grade two calf injury. Fans have been eager to see more of the country’s all-time top scorer.

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Ancelotti confirms Neymar ready to start against Norway

Speaking ahead of the clash, Ancelotti confirmed Neymar is fully fit and ready for a significant role.

"Neymar can play 90 minutes… and he can play with Vinicius Jr. I think they will play together.”

“He is training very well. Neymar is highly respectful, amiable, and loved by his teammates.

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"He is an important character in the squad because he possesses immense quality and is a very humble person. I am very happy with him. And obviously, he wants to play, just as he always has.”

The Brazilian boss faces some selection headaches, however. Lucas Paquetá is expected to miss out with a hamstring injury, while Raphinha remains a doubt and is likely to start on the bench.

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