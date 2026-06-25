2026 FIFA World Cup: Neymar returns, Vinicius makes history as Brazil beat Morocco to 1st place

Vinicius-inspired Brazil top Group C after running riot against Scotland.

Vinicius Jr joined a revered list of Brazil greats, scoring in a third consecutive group stage match to help the Seleção beat Scotland 3-0 and win Group C.

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The 25-year-old Real Madrid superstar scored an incredible first-half brace before Matheus Cunha compounded the scoreline in the second-half to ensure Carlo Ancelotti's side muscled past Tartan Army.

Key match details

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Brazil entered the match locked in a tight battle with Morocco for the top spot in the group. Aware that goal difference could be the deciding factor, they wasted no time stamping their authority on the game and completely overwhelming the Scottish defence.

Vinicius ignited the Miami crowd almost immediately, capitalising on a defensive gaffe; he slotted the ball past Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Following a swift VAR check to confirm he was onside, the goal was awarded, giving Brazil the perfect 1-0 start.

Scotland, needing a point to boost their chances of advancing, found themselves constantly chasing shadows.

Brazil's midfield, orchestrated by Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, and Lucas Paquetá, dictated the tempo, completely starving Scotland's Scott McTominay and John McGinn of any meaningful possession.

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Just as Steve Clarke's men looked to escape to the dressing room with only a one-goal deficit, Brazil delivered a crushing psychological blow.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Vinícius Júnior struck again, doubling his tally and Brazil's advantage to 2-0.

The brace brings his tournament total to four goals, placing him just one behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.

Any lingering Scottish hopes were extinguished right on the hour mark. Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha found the back of the net, finishing off another fluid Brazilian attacking sequence to make it 3-0 and effectively put the game to bed.

With the result beyond doubt, the Brazilian bench gave the crowd exactly what they wanted: the tournament debut of Neymar.

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Having missed the opening matches due to injury, the icon replaced Cunha to a thunderous ovation, securing 15 minutes of crucial match fitness ahead of the knockout stages.

Despite a late point-blank effort from McTominay that was brilliantly saved by Alisson Becker, Scotland simply had no answers to Brazil's overwhelming quality as the Seleção advance into the round of 32.

What this means for Group C

Brazil's emphatic 3-0 victory guarantees they finish as the undisputed winners of Group C. With Morocco securing a 4-2 victory over Haiti in the simultaneous fixture, goal difference was the ultimate deciding factor.

Brazil's clinical edge ensured they edged out the Atlas Lions, granting them a theoretically easier path in the upcoming Round of 32.

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