Vinícius Jr equals Ronaldo's World Cup record after Scotland goal
Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior etched his name into the history books of Brazilian football during the Seleção’s final Group C encounter against Scotland.
His masterful performance guided the five-time world champions through a comfortable first half, having already secured their place in the knockout stages of the tournament in North America.
Vinicius Enters Legendary Territory With Group Stage Scoring Streak
The dynamic winger opened the scoring early in the first half, alertly capitalising on a loose defensive blunder at the back before skilfully rounding the Scottish goalkeeper to roll the ball into an empty net.
By finding the back of the net in Miami, Vinícius became only the fifth player in the storied history of Brazilian football to score a goal in all three group stage matches of a single World Cup edition, after also scoring against Haiti and Morocco in previous matches.
🇧🇷 | Brazilian royalty— Sofascore Football (@Sofascore) June 24, 2026
Five players have scored a goal for Brazil in all three group stage matches of a single World Cup tournament:
• Jairzinho (1970)
• Romário (1994)
• Ronaldo (2002)
• Rivaldo (2002)
• Vinícius Júnior (2026) 🆕
Vini has now been involved in 58% (7/12)… pic.twitter.com/n0Abtuwh4t
The incredible milestone places the twenty-five-year-old in the legendary company of Jairzinho in 1970, Romário in 1994, and the iconic duo of Ronaldo Nazário and Rivaldo during their triumphant 2002 campaign.
Astonishing Statistics Solidify Vini's Talismanic Status
Vinícius showed no signs of slowing down as the match progressed, doubling his personal tally just before the halftime whistle by meeting a perfectly floated Bruno Guimarães cross with a clinical header.
The impressive brace brings his remarkable World Cup total to five goals and three assists in just seven career appearances.
His unmatched efficiency has completely transformed the national team's offence, with data revealing that the winger has been directly involved in an astonishing 8/13 goals Brazil has scored with him on the pitch.
With the squad building immense confidence under Carlo Ancelotti, Vinícius's historical form makes the South American giants heavy favourites as they head into the round of thirty-two.