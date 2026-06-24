Vinícius Jr equals Ronaldo's World Cup record after Scotland goal

Brazilian star Vinicius is writing his name in World Cup folklore one goal at a time

Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior etched his name into the history books of Brazilian football during the Seleção’s final Group C encounter against Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His masterful performance guided the five-time world champions through a comfortable first half, having already secured their place in the knockout stages of the tournament in North America.

Vinicius Enters Legendary Territory With Group Stage Scoring Streak

The dynamic winger opened the scoring early in the first half, alertly capitalising on a loose defensive blunder at the back before skilfully rounding the Scottish goalkeeper to roll the ball into an empty net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By finding the back of the net in Miami, Vinícius became only the fifth player in the storied history of Brazilian football to score a goal in all three group stage matches of a single World Cup edition, after also scoring against Haiti and Morocco in previous matches.

🇧🇷 | Brazilian royalty



Five players have scored a goal for Brazil in all three group stage matches of a single World Cup tournament:



• Jairzinho (1970)

• Romário (1994)

• Ronaldo (2002)

• Rivaldo (2002)

• Vinícius Júnior (2026) 🆕



Vini has now been involved in 58% (7/12)… pic.twitter.com/n0Abtuwh4t — Sofascore Football (@Sofascore) June 24, 2026

The incredible milestone places the twenty-five-year-old in the legendary company of Jairzinho in 1970, Romário in 1994, and the iconic duo of Ronaldo Nazário and Rivaldo during their triumphant 2002 campaign.

Astonishing Statistics Solidify Vini's Talismanic Status

Vinícius showed no signs of slowing down as the match progressed, doubling his personal tally just before the halftime whistle by meeting a perfectly floated Bruno Guimarães cross with a clinical header.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The impressive brace brings his remarkable World Cup total to five goals and three assists in just seven career appearances.

His unmatched efficiency has completely transformed the national team's offence, with data revealing that the winger has been directly involved in an astonishing 8/13 goals Brazil has scored with him on the pitch.