Chelsea's Alonso highlights key signing to help nullify Arsenal Premier League dominance

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso discuss the impact of the backroom changest they made.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has highlighted the importance of the club's recent acquisition of set-piece specialist Austin MacPhee, framing the appointment as a critical step in Chelsea's quest to dominate all facets of play and challenge for the Premier League title.

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Speaking about the decision to bring MacPhee to Stamford Bridge, Alonso emphasised that recruiting specialised experts is absolutely essential for the Blues to evolve and compete at the highest level.

What Alonso said

“We want to have the best possible specialists in their departments. For sure, Austin has experience in the Premier League,” Alonso stated.

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The Spanish manager, who officially took charge of Chelsea on July 1, 2026, acknowledged his own need to rapidly acclimate to the rigorous demands of English football, leaning on MacPhee’s established pedigree to accelerate that process.

“For the staff, for us, it is going to be challenging to learn quick and adapt to the Premier League as well,” Alonso added.

“So to have Austin around, Ben (Roberts), other people that were here last year with these fresh experiences from the Premier League, and knowing what it takes to win games and to prepare for each game—it helps a lot.”

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Arsenal trigger evolution

The move to hire MacPhee, who joined Chelsea in late July 2026 after the club agreed to a compensation package with Aston Villa in recent years, the Premier League has seen an increased emphasis on dead-ball situations, a trend driven by Arsenal.

The Gunners's overwhelming efficiency from set pieces was a defining cornerstone of their 2025/26 Premier League title-winning campaign.

The rest of the league is actively adapting to this blueprint, recognising that maximising set-piece efficiency is no longer an optional luxury.

Chelsea struggled in this department last season. While they scored a reasonable 10 goals from corners in the Premier League, although nearly half the total amassed by Mikel Arteta’s side, they conceded 11, their joint-most in a campaign along with the 1994-95 season.

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Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta with set-piece coach Nicolas Jover (Credit: Imago)

MacPhee’s reputation

Chelsea moved decisively to correct this weakness by poaching MacPhee, who has forged a reputation as one of the best set-piece coaches in world football.

During his stint at Aston Villa (2021–2026), he transformed Unai Emery’s squad into a dead-ball juggernaut. Under his guidance, Villa topped European leagues by scoring 25 and 29 set-piece goals in consecutive seasons, culminating in their spectacular 2025/26 UEFA Europa League triumph.

The early returns on MacPhee’s integration at Chelsea are already highly promising. Just weeks into his tenure, his tactical nuances were on full display during Chelsea's 3-0 pre-season victory over AC Milan on August 8, 2026.

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