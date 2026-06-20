2026 World Cup: Vinicius equals Ronaldinho World Cup record after Haiti masterclass

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has equalled Brazil great Ronaldinho's World Cup record

Brazil's national team found their winning form on Friday after cruising to a dominant 3-0 victory against Haiti in Philadelphia.

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The comfortable win was sparked by an outstanding performance from their star winger, who matched a famous goalscoring record.

Vinicius Junior Matches Historic Football Legend

The match turned into a historic night for Vinicius Junior, who was directly involved in all three goals for the Seleção.

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The Real Madrid winger has now collected six total goal contributions across his first six World Cup games, drawing him completely level with Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

While Ronaldinho needed ten matches to reach his six contributions between 2002 and 2006, Vinicius matched that special number in far fewer games.

His aggressive play terrified the opponent's defence all evening, helping Brazil shake off their early tournament nerves and move to the top of the Group C standings.

Ancelotti Masterminds Easy Haiti Win

Manager Carlo Ancelotti made a bold choice by putting Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha into the starting lineup, and the decision paid off immediately.

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Cunha scored the opening goal in the twenty-third minute after turning in a rebound from a fierce Vinicius shot, before doubling the lead with a beautiful left-footed strike.

Vinicius then scored a deserved goal of his own right before halftime to seal the comfortable 3-0 victory and knock Haiti out of the competition.