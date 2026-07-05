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Harry Kane has a special request for England fans before Mexico match

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:34 - 05 July 2026
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Three Lions talisman Harry Kane is the fifth richest footballer at the 2026 World Cup |IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Kane wants fans to celebrate until sunrise if the Three Lions secure a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.
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England captain Harry Kane has urged supporters back home to embrace the unusual kick-off time for the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Mexico, expressing hope that fans will turn the occasion into a memorable night of celebration.

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England face tournament co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1:00 a.m. UK time, presenting supporters with the choice of staying up through the night or waking in the early hours to watch the action.

Kane Hopes for a night to remember

Speaking ahead of the knockout fixture, Kane acknowledged the commitment required from fans but said he hopes the special nature of the World Cup will encourage many to enjoy the occasion together.

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He said, "Obviously, it's good news that the pubs are staying open for the fans. We know how much the World Cup means to everyone and all the fans at home."

The England captain admitted he would love to see supporters celebrating well into the morning if the Three Lions progress to the quarter-finals.

He added, "I'm hoping there will be a few all-nighters, to be honest, just going all the way through and celebrating until the next day, and then catching up on some sleep after that."

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To accommodate fans watching the late-night fixture, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced earlier this week that pubs would be permitted to remain open until 5:00 a.m., giving supporters extra time to watch the match and celebrate if England advances.

The decision has been welcomed by many football fans, with the Round of 16 encounter expected to attract huge television audiences despite the early-morning kick-off.

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