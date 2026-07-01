“Best in the World!” — Bayern Munich Crown Harry Kane After World Cup Heroics

Harry Kane’s dramatic brace against DR Congo prompted Bayern Munich to issue what many fans saw as an official coronation of their superstar, declaring there is no longer any debate.

Harry Kane rescued England and Bayern Munich have just crowned him.

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Moments after the England captain inspired a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo with two late goals, the German champions took to social media with a message that left little room for discussion.

“HARRY KANE BEST STRIKER ITW. Period," the Bundesliga giants declared on X.

HARRY KANE BEST STRIKER ITW. Period. — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) July 1, 2026

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Kane delivers again on football’s biggest stage

For much of the evening, England looked to be heading for one of the shocks of the tournament.

DR Congo frustrated Thomas Tuchel’s side and held a deserved lead deep into the second half before Kane once again demonstrated why he remains one of football’s deadliest forwards.

The Bayern goal-machine equalised in the 75th minute before completing the turnaround with a late winner, dragging England into the World Cup quarter-finals and reinforcing his reputation as one of the game’s ultimate big-match performers.

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It was exactly the kind of performance Bayern needed to make their point.

The post immediately exploded across social media, with many fans sharing their admiration for England's talisman.

One user on X wrote: "As he was ten years ago.. nothing new to see here"

As he was ten years ago.. nothing new to see here https://t.co/c4lmOVM5E1 — Jase Lee THFC 🇮🇪,⚽ ⬜🟦 (@JaseL2022) July 1, 2026

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Another user declared, "Of all time actually."

Of all time actually https://t.co/1aPrxY2Ye8 — TheGrEAtGuYLaNRaY (@LaNRaY_SHeeRan) July 1, 2026

One other user wrote, " Strongly agree! Harry Kane is currently the most complete striker in Europe. He is the only real superstar in an England squad filled with overhyped players."

Strongly agree!



Harry Kane is currently the most complete striker in Europe. He is the only real superstar in an England squad filled with overhyped players. https://t.co/pSPuM7YqDD — Otitokoro 🍉 (@Idrisaloomaa) July 1, 2026

Even Barcelona fans could not resist amid their desperate need to sign a striker this summer, with one user begging in all caps, "PLS SELL TO US, BARCELONA"

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