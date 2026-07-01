“Picking Djed Spence Over Trent Is Unforgivable!” — England Fans Turn on Thomas Tuchel After DR Congo World Cup Scare

Harry Kane’s late heroics rescued England from a stunning World Cup upset, but many supporters ended the night questioning Thomas Tuchel’s continued faith in Djed Spence over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

England are through to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Yet, instead of celebrating another step towards World Cup glory, many supporters spent the final whistle debating one selection decision they believe almost cost the Three Lions their tournament.

Thomas Tuchel’s side came from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1 in a nervy Round of 16 encounter after captain Harry Kane struck twice in the final 15 minutes to overturn an early deficit and spare England’s blushes.

But while Kane was the hero, social media quickly turned its attention to Tuchel’s decision to once again start Djed Spence at right-back ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

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Kane Saves England After Early DR Congo Shock

England’s evening got off to the worst possible start when DR Congo stunned the Three Lions with an early opener, exposing England’s defence and immediately fuelling criticism of Tuchel’s team selection.

For long periods, the African side frustrated England with disciplined defending and dangerous counter-attacks, leaving the favourites staring at one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.

It took the experience of Kane to rescue England.

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The Bayern Munich striker equalised in the 75th minute before completing the turnaround with a late winner, sending England into the last eight after a far more difficult evening than many had anticipated.

England fans fault Tuchel despite victory

Even before Kane’s dramatic turnaround, England supporters had already found a target for their frustration.

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence was singled out for special dragging, with Three Lions supporters airing their frustrations with his performance.

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One post that summed up the mood read: “Picking Djed Spence over Trent is unforgivable.”

Picking DJed Spence over Trent is unforgivable. #Tuchel — Jay (@AFCJay_17) July 1, 2026

Send Djed Spence home 😤 — Slydon Lungu (@SlydonL) July 1, 2026

Pls keep spence permanently out for the rest of the competition. He’s not needed in the England Team — Milo (@mknightzero) July 1, 2026

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Many supporters argued that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s creativity, passing range and experience would have offered England greater control against DR Congo’s compact defensive setup.

Pls keep spence permanently out for the rest of the competition. He’s not needed in the England Team — Milo (@mknightzero) July 1, 2026

Trent would have been no better than Spence or anyone else at right back. Trent far too often gets drawn inside and loses his player#ENGCDR #England #CongoDR #WorldCup @5liveSport @talkSPORT @itvfootball @BBCMOTD — Johnny Storm (@humantorch1036) July 1, 2026

Rice has to start at right back next game if you want a full back who can’t defend you should have called up Trent at least he can go forward because Spence is fucking dreadful — Dennis Baldwin (@DennyBaldwin) July 1, 2026

Others questioned why Tuchel has continued to overlook the Liverpool vice-captain despite England arriving at the World Cup with uncertainty at right-back following injuries to Reece James, Tino Livramento and other defensive options.

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As soon as Livramento was injured, Trent should have been in.



Had he already been in and Livramento got injured, you then bring in Spence. You don't see a RB get injured and replace him with a CB under the idea of 'well, Konsa can play RB', especially when he's starting CB. — Liam🗻🌸 (@LiamJM10TV) July 1, 2026

Tuchel’s Biggest Selection Debate Rolls On

England manager Thomas Tuchel | IMAGO

The victory ensures England remain firmly on course in their quest to lift the World Cup.

However, the performance is unlikely to silence debate surrounding Tuchel’s biggest tactical gamble.

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With tougher opposition awaiting in the quarter-finals, supporters are once again demanding the Three Lions step up significantly, arguing England cannot afford another sluggish start against the tournament’s elite.