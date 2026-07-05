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We are happy in England - Enzo Fernandez's partner dismisses Chelsea’s exit

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:56 - 05 July 2026
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Enzo Fernandez's partner dismisses Chelsea’s exit
Valentina Cervantes, the partner of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, has firmly denied speculation that the couple is seeking a move away from England amid persistent links to Real Madrid.
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The speculation surrounding Fernandez's future has been ongoing, with reports suggesting he is a target for the Spanish giants. 

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These rumours were intensified by comments attributed to former Argentina international Javier Pastore, who implied Fernandez might be open to exploring options away from Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea holds a strong negotiating position. The club signed the World Cup winner from Benfica for a then-British record fee, and he is tied to a long-term contract that runs until June 2032.

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Cervantes denies Enzo Fernandez's exit

Cervantes addressed the rumours, stating that the family is content and well-established in London. 

She emphasised that their children are enrolled in local schools and that they have no intention of leaving.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

"No, honestly, everything is fine," Cervantes told El Chiringuito. "My son was born in England, and they go to school there, so I'm very happy."

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When questioned about the allure of a potential move to a club like Real Madrid, she downplayed the significance of any specific team. 

"Any team is fine for me. Whatever the team, I'll be fine," she added, later clarifying that for her, "all teams are the same."

Enzo Fernandez and his partner Valentina Cervantes || Imago
Enzo Fernandez and his partner Valentina Cervantes || Imago

Adding to the situation, Real Madrid recently issued an official statement confirming that no negotiations are underway with Chelsea for the midfielder's transfer.

For now, Fernandez's attention is on his international duties with Argentina, who are set to face Egypt in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday.

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