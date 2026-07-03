Real Madrid break silence on Enzo Fernandez transfer links

Real Madrid have denied reports linking them with Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez.

Real Madrid have officially dismissed reports linking the club with Enzo Fernández, insisting they have no intention of signing the Chelsea midfielder.

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Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

In recent days, several reports have linked the Argentine star to Madrid. In a strongly worded statement released by the Spanish giants, the club denied having carried out any negotiations or made any approach to the Argentina international.

Madrid dismiss transfer speculation

Real Madrid stated that reports claiming they were pursuing Enzo Fernandez were completely unfounded.

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According to the statement, "In view of the information and statements that have appeared in recent days about an alleged interest of Real Madrid C.F. in the player Enzo Fernández, the club wishes to state that it has not carried out any management, either direct or indirect, aimed at the signing of the aforementioned player and, likewise, has no intention of undertaking such an operation," the statement reads.

Comunicado Oficial. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 3, 2026

The club also praised the midfielder, describing him as a player of outstanding quality while making it clear that no transfer discussions have taken place.

Real Madrid stressed that they maintain an excellent relationship with Chelsea and would not engage in any transfer activity that could undermine that relationship.

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"Real Madrid would like to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernández, a great footballer whose career and quality are well known, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it has an excellent institutional relationship."

Los Blancos also expressed frustration over the continued circulation of transfer rumours despite the absence of any contact between the two clubs.

"Precisely because of the respect that an entity like Chelsea FC deserves and because of the principles of institutional loyalty that have always presided over Real Madrid's performance, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny speculations that are unfounded and do not respond to reality."

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The Spanish giants concluded by regretting that inaccurate reports continue to spread, arguing that they only create confusion among supporters and unfairly affect everyone involved.

"Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the absence of any action on the part of the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and that only contributes to generating confusion among fans and unnecessarily harming the entities and people involved."