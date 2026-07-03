World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses sister's claims of imminent International retirement

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:58 - 03 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses sister's retirement claim
Cristiano Ronaldo has publicly countered suggestions from his sister, Katia Aveiro, that he intends to retire from international football following the World Cup.
Advertisement

The Portuguese legend recently led his team to the round of 16 following a 2-1 victory over Croatia.

Advertisement

Ronaldo continued to be a pivotal player for his country, having scored the equalising goal from the penalty spot after going one goal down in the second half.

Following his goal, he became the oldest player to score in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Ronaldo responds to retirement claim

Reports from Portuguese media had quoted Aveiro stating that the current tournament would be Ronaldo's final appearance for the national team. 

Before the recent match against Croatia, Aveiro was quoted as saying, "From the information I have, from a reliable source, I believe that this is the last dance, so let’s enjoy it. I strongly believe this is the farewell."

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia || imago
Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia || imago

However, the football icon has made it clear that his focus remains solely on the present, not on his future.

Advertisement

"My future isn’t important right now," Ronaldo stated. "I’ll have time; after winning or losing, I’ll talk to my family and then make the best decision."

The legendary forward, who recently secured a trophy in Saudi Arabia, holds the record for both appearances and goals for his national team, with 146 goals in 232 caps.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo enters the rankings, Mbappe stays first as Manzambi climbs — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo enters the rankings, Mbappe stays first as Manzambi climbs — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
Cabo Verde's Vozinha tipped to stop Messi, Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
'I had a dream... He was saving left, right' — Cabo Verde's Vozinha tipped to stop Messi, Argentina
Elite level - Anthony Gordon compares Kane to Messi
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
Elite level - Anthony Gordon compares Kane to Messi
Messi, Mbappe can't do what Ronaldo did — Portugal boss Martinez
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
Messi, Mbappe can't do what Ronaldo did — Portugal boss Martinez
Ogabet Unveils ₦20 Million World Cup Treasure Promotion, Rewards Players Throughout FIFA World Cup 2026
Betting Tips
03.07.2026
Ogabet Unveils ₦20 Million World Cup Treasure Promotion, Rewards Players Throughout FIFA World Cup 2026
Argentina manager dismisses concerns over Messi
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
‘Had chances fall to other players’ - Argentina manager dismisses concern over Messi's goalscoring burden