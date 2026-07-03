World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses sister's claims of imminent International retirement
The Portuguese legend recently led his team to the round of 16 following a 2-1 victory over Croatia.
Ronaldo continued to be a pivotal player for his country, having scored the equalising goal from the penalty spot after going one goal down in the second half.
Following his goal, he became the oldest player to score in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.
Ronaldo responds to retirement claim
Reports from Portuguese media had quoted Aveiro stating that the current tournament would be Ronaldo's final appearance for the national team.
Before the recent match against Croatia, Aveiro was quoted as saying, "From the information I have, from a reliable source, I believe that this is the last dance, so let’s enjoy it. I strongly believe this is the farewell."
However, the football icon has made it clear that his focus remains solely on the present, not on his future.
"My future isn’t important right now," Ronaldo stated. "I’ll have time; after winning or losing, I’ll talk to my family and then make the best decision."
The legendary forward, who recently secured a trophy in Saudi Arabia, holds the record for both appearances and goals for his national team, with 146 goals in 232 caps.