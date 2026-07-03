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‘I wasn't sure if I had touched it’ - Croatia star shocked at VAR offside call in Portugal’s defeat

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:40 - 03 July 2026
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Croatia star shocked at VAR offside call
Croatia star Igor Matanovic has expressed his disbelief at the VAR call that saw his team miss out on a chance in the round of 16.
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Portugal secured a 2-1 victory against Croatia, which saw them crash out of the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

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A dramatic late equaliser for Croatia against Portugal was chalked off following a VAR review that detected a minimal touch from striker Igor Matanovic. 

The call caused a devastating effect on the team after seeing a second goal disallowed in the match, leading to an outcry from the players.

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Matanovic questions VAR decision

Croatia appeared to have secured a vital stoppage-time goal to level the score against Portugal, but their celebrations were cut short when VAR intervened. 

A lengthy review determined that Matanovic had made the slightest contact with the ball while in an offside position just before it crossed the line.

Matanovic frustrated by VAR call || imago
Matanovic frustrated by VAR call || imago

Because a preceding touch from Portugal's Renato Veiga was deemed a deflection and not a deliberate play, the offside call stood. 

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Reflecting on the pivotal moment, Matanovic explained his confusion. "Honestly, I think I felt a slight contact with my hair," he stated, as quoted by A Bola

"I asked the referee; I wasn't 100 percent sure if I had touched it. He told me that they have a chip in the ball, that there was a slight contact and that, therefore, it was offside."

Matanovic, Croatia star || imago
Matanovic, Croatia star || imago

The forward lamented his team's misfortune. "It's difficult to find the right words after the game. We played very well in the second half and deserved more," he added. 

"I haven't seen the penalty yet, but if you give that... three goals, offside, a post... I have no words. We were very unlucky today."

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The defeat confirms Croatia's elimination from the 2026 World Cup. Their next competitive fixtures will be in the UEFA Nations League this September. 

Meanwhile, Portugal moves on to the round of 16, where they are set to face Spain at Dallas Stadium on Monday.

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