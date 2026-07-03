Most Overrated Player — Bruno Fernandes gives his enemies exactly what they were waiting for vs Croatia

Portugal won 2-1 against Croatia, but Bruno Fernandes’ display has reignited the long-running debate around his impact on the biggest stages.

It was a night of security over substance for Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes during their 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash.

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Portugal eventually came through 2-1 against Croatia to reach the World Cup Round of 16, but Fernandes was kept quiet for long spells and taken off after 63 minutes as his side chased the game.

The numbers tell the story of a player who circulated the ball neatly without leaving his usual creative stamp on the match.

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Fernandes completed 90 per cent of his passes, but he created no chances, posted only an xG of 0.0, and failed to find a single accurate cross from three attempts.

Fernandes was safe on the ball

Fernandes was tidy rather than transformative. He completed 28 of 31 passes, hit both of his long balls and helped Portugal move the ball into advanced areas at times.

But Croatia did an excellent job of keeping him in front of them and preventing him from turning possession into danger. That meant Portugal’s midfield looked controlled, but not especially threatening, for long spells.

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The 31-year-old had 46 touches in total, yet only four came inside the Croatia box, which is not the kind of influence Portugal usually expect from him.

Early spark, then shutdown

There was one moment when it looked like Fernandes might break the game open.

Rafael Leao picked him out early, Fernandes tested Dominik Livaković with one effort and then saw the follow-up blocked on the line, but that brief flash proved to be his high point.

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Bruno Fernandes failed to create a single chance vs Croatia.

After that, Croatia managed him well. He was denied space, his dribbling was shut down and his usual driving runs never really took hold.

By the time he was withdrawn, Portugal had already recognised they needed a different kind of spark.

The change worked

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Roberto Martínez’s decision to take Fernandes off in the 63rd minute changed the rhythm of the game.

Portugal became more direct and more vertical almost immediately, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring an equaliser five minutes later before Goncalo Ramos sealed the win in stoppage time.

That makes the substitution look smart in hindsight, but it also raises the question of whether Fernandes had become too conservative at the point when Portugal needed risk and invention. If anything, the game seemed to open up once he left the pitch.

What the fans are saying

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Football fans and his critics were not shy about making their feelings known online.

This is the first time I'm seeing Bruno Fernandes being subbed off, when his team is looking for goals.😭 pic.twitter.com/tJemNMtyB6 — 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦 (@Spotless_213) July 3, 2026

One joked, “Bruno Fernandes got substituted 63 mins, Portugal got a goal in 64th minute,” while another went further, asking: “Apart from stat padding assists against Leeds and Wolves, what’s Bruno Fernandes good at?”

There was no shortage of blunt criticism either. “Bruno Fernandes has had a dreadful tournament so far, the most overrated player on the planet,” wrote one, while another wondered whether “Portugal [were] just trying to play for Ronaldo in this World Cup.”

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This is the first time I'm seeing Bruno Fernandes being subbed off, when his team is looking for goals.😭 pic.twitter.com/tJemNMtyB6 — 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦 (@Spotless_213) July 3, 2026

Perhaps the sharpest reaction came from a fan who summed up the frustration this way: “Bruno Fernandes is such a weird player. He missed two big chances playing as a shadow striker, then after the hydration break, he dropped into midfield and started romancing the ball with his little bro. The intensity just died.”

Bigger test ahead

Portugal are through, but Fernandes will need to be far braver if they want to keep moving.

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Spain await next, and they are unlikely to forgive the same kind of passive performance