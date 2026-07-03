Ogabet Unveils ₦20 Million World Cup Treasure Promotion, Rewards Players Throughout FIFA World Cup 2026

Betting Giant Launches Exciting Bonuses, Free Bets, Loyalty Rewards and Referral Incentives

As football fans around the world prepare for the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Ogabet has announced its biggest football promotion yet, the Ogabet World Cup Treasure, allowing players to win a share of ₦20 Million during the tournament.

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Designed to reward loyalty, consistency, and engagement, the promotion will run throughout the World Cup and offers players multiple opportunities to win cash rewards, bonuses, free bets, and exclusive incentives.

According to Ogabet, players who wish to participate in the World Cup Treasure campaign must remain active throughout the tournament by logging in, depositing, and placing bets consistently.

Win a Share of ₦20 Million

The highlight of the promotion is the Ogabet World Cup Treasure, where players stand a chance to win from a prize pool of ₦20 Million during the tournament.

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To qualify, players are encouraged to stay active by logging in daily, funding their wallets, and placing bets throughout the World Cup period.

Weekend Wallet Booster

To make every weekend even more rewarding, Ogabet is introducing the Weekend Wallet Booster.

Players who deposit a minimum of ₦1,000 will receive a 25% bonus up to ₦5,000, giving them more value and more opportunities to participate in the World Cup action.

Second Chance Tuesday

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Football can be unpredictable, but Ogabet believes players deserve a second opportunity.

Under the Second Chance Tuesday promotion, players who place live bets on any World Cup match and experience a losing selection will receive up to ₦2,000 in Free Bets, giving them another shot at victory.

Massive 600% Welcome Bonus

New players joining the platform during the World Cup campaign can enjoy an industry-leading 600% Welcome Bonus, structured as follows:

First Deposit – 100% Bonus

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Second Deposit – 200% Bonus

Third Deposit – 300% Bonus

This promotion is designed to help new users maximize their betting experience from the moment they join the platform.

400% ACCA Bonus

For accumulator lovers, Ogabet is offering a 400% ACCA Bonus, allowing players to boost their winnings significantly during football's biggest tournament.

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Whether predicting match outcomes or building multiple selections, players can enjoy enhanced rewards throughout the competition.

Refer and Win

The excitement extends beyond the pitch with Ogabet's Refer and Win programme.

Players who successfully refer friends to the platform will receive ₦1,000 Free Bet rewards, making it even more rewarding to share the Ogabet experience with fellow football enthusiasts.

Loyalty That Pays

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In addition to the World Cup promotions, players will continue to benefit from the Ogabet Loyalty Programme, one of the platform's most rewarding customer appreciation initiatives.

The loyalty programme rewards regular users and high-value players for their activity on the platform. Every deposit, bet placement, and turnover earns loyalty points, which accumulate over time and can be converted into real cash rewards.

A World Cup Like No Other

Speaking on the promotion, management stated that the World Cup represents more than just football; it is a celebration of passion, excitement, and community.

"We wanted to create a campaign that rewards our loyal players while giving football fans more reasons to enjoy every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026. From the ₦20 Million World Cup Treasure to bonuses, free bets, loyalty rewards, and referral incentives, this is our biggest football celebration yet."

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As millions of fans tune in to watch the world's greatest football spectacle, Ogabet is inviting players across Nigeria to join the excitement and participate in a tournament filled with opportunities to win.

The promotion is open to eligible players throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

For more information, visit www.ogabet.com.

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