'I had a dream... He was saving left, right' — Cabo Verde's Vozinha tipped to stop Messi, Argentina

Cabo Verde’s fairytale run has set up a huge David vs Goliath clash with Argentina in Miami, and goalkeeper Vozinha is already being talked up as the man who could frustrate Lionel Messi.

Africa’s debutants Cabo Verde walk into this Round of 32 tie with history already on their side.

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They are the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage, and after an unbeaten group campaign they now face the reigning champions Argentina in one of the most lopsided fixtures on paper, and one of the most intriguing on the pitch.

Argentina, meanwhile, have been ruthless. Lionel Scaloni’s side cruised through the group stage, scored freely, and carry the tournament’s most feared player in Lionel Messi, who is level at the top of the Golden Boot race and has scored in seven straight World Cup matches.

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On paper, this should be routine. In a World Cup, though, nothing is routine once the knockout rounds begin.

3 spots remain. #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2026

Why the Cabo Verde belief

The Blue Sharks have already shown they are not here by accident. They held Spain to a goalless draw and battled Uruguay to a 2-2 stalemate, proving they can absorb pressure and make life awkward for bigger teams.

Their discipline, compact shape and willingness to counter quickly have made them the tournament’s ultimate underdog story.

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Reactions pour in as Cape Verde stun European champions Spain

That is why so many of the conversations around this match have centred on Vozinha. The veteran goalkeeper has become a symbol of Cabo Verde’s resilience, and fans are already imagining him producing another heroic performance against Messi and Argentina.

That belief was captured perfectly by former Pulse Sports presenter Tosin, who described a ‘bizarre and vivid dream’ that ended with Vozinha stealing the show.

Cape Verde's 40-year-old shot-stopper Vozinha is the oldest goalkeeper ever to keep a clean sheet on his World Cup debut.

“I had a dream. Well, in my dream, I was seeing one 6 ft tall, 2 inches tall guy. I just dey see say e dey dive, dey save, dey save,” she said in a video. “People just dey shout ‘He has done the unthinkable’ ‘He has done the unimaginable.’

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she continued: “Then at a point I was seeing that some people were crying. They were crying, they were a lot too, they just dey faint, dey cry. I say, what kind of dream is this? ... Then as I was still trying to get myself back, make i wake up from the dream, I just heard Vozinha!”

"Who is that? Who is Vozinha? What was with the saves. I was seeing him with gloves. He was saving left, right. What, what? I'm trying to understand, guys, please. I don't know,” she added.

The point was clear even if the delivery was sarcastic: some fans genuinely believe the goalkeeper could become the face of another upset.

Argentina’s reality

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Argentina will not be surprised by the challenge. They have the quality to dominate the ball, stretch Cabo Verde’s low block and create enough chances to win.

Argentina will not be surprised by the challenge

Messi remains the central threat, but Cristian Romero and Julián Alvarez are expected to return to the side, which gives Scaloni even more attacking and defensive stability.

That said, the champions know knockout football is where patience matters most. If Cabo Verde keep the game tight for long enough, the pressure will slowly shift onto Argentina, and that is exactly the environment where a goalkeeper like Vozinha can become a problem.

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What is at stake

The winner moves on to the Round of 16 to face the winner of Australia vs Egypt.

For Argentina, that is the expected next step in a title defence. For Cabo Verde, it would be another chapter in a story that has already outgrown almost every expectation.

This is not just a game about Messi versus an underdog. It is about whether Cabo Verde’s dream can survive one more night.

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