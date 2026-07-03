Portugal escape — but Croatia expose PROBLEM that could end Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream

Portugal beat Croatia 2-1, but the performance raised serious concerns about how fragile they can look without the ball. Croatia created the better chances, broke through Portugal too often and exposed a bigger issue that stronger teams may punish.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal left their FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash against Croatia with a 2-1 victory, but the scoreline only tells half of the story.

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On the surface, Roberto Martinez's side appeared to be in complete control. They dominated possession with 60% of the ball, completed an impressive 533 passes at a remarkable 91% accuracy and dictated the tempo for long spells.

But beneath those numbers was a completely different reality. Portugal controlled the ball. Croatia controlled the danger.

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Possession Without Penetration

Portugal's passing was crisp and their ball retention impressive, but much of that dominance came in safe areas of the pitch. While they circulated possession comfortably, Croatia remained organised, patient and ready to strike whenever opportunities appeared.

Luka Modrić's side finished the match with just 40% possession, but they never looked overwhelmed. Instead, they allowed Portugal to have the ball before attacking with far greater purpose.

It was a classic example of why possession alone doesn't win football matches.

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Croatia Created the Better Chances

The attacking numbers expose just how dangerous Croatia were.

Portugal attempted 15 shots but managed only three on target, a surprisingly poor return for a team that enjoyed so much possession.

🇵🇹 Portugal's players and coaching staff came together to honour the memory of their former No. 21, Diogo Jota. ❤️



Exactly one year after his passing, they dedicated tonight's dramatic World Cup victory over Croatia to him. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/g8k420FgMu — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 3, 2026

Croatia, meanwhile, registered 13 shots, with six forcing saves from the Portuguese goalkeeper. Despite seeing far less of the ball, they were twice as accurate when it mattered most.

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The trend continued inside the penalty area.

Croatia recorded 22 touches inside Portugal's box compared to Portugal's 19, highlighting how frequently Zlatko Dalić's side penetrated dangerous areas despite spending less time in possession.

Even more telling was the quality of the opportunities created.

Croatia fashioned four big chances, edging Portugal's three after Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Vitinho created a combined zero chances, while repeatedly exposing spaces behind Portugal's defensive structure during transitions.

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For long periods, it looked as though every Croatian attack carried genuine threat.

The Numbers Reveal Portugal's Biggest Concern

Portugal's Expected Goals (xG) total of 2.20 suggests they created enough opportunities to score, but they still underperformed, converting only twice while missing two clear-cut chances.

Croatia's xG stood at 1.34, but that figure hardly reflects how dangerous they looked throughout the contest.

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The visitors squandered three big chances that, on another night, could have completely changed the outcome.

Their finishing, not Portugal's defending, ultimately spared Ronaldo and his teammates from a far more uncomfortable evening.

Bruno Fernandes did not create a single chance against Croatia.

So Why Did Portugal Win?

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Portugal survived because they were more disciplined in key moments.

Winning the corner count allowed them to sustain pressure from set pieces, while Croatia repeatedly interrupted their own momentum with 12 fouls and four offside calls.

Those small details helped Portugal stay in the contest even as Croatia continued to threaten in open play. But discipline alone cannot disguise the bigger picture.

A Warning Hidden Behind the Victory

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The result will be remembered as another Portugal win. The performance should be remembered for something else.

Croatia demonstrated that Portugal's dominance can be deceptive. They showed that controlling possession is not the same as controlling a football match, repeatedly carving through Portugal's defensive shape despite seeing far less of the ball.

Ronaldo will celebrate another victory and a spot in the last eight, but Portugal's coaching staff should leave with far more questions than answers.

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