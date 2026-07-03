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2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo breaks jinx as his replacement sends Portugal past Croatia

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 02:06 - 03 July 2026
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Portugal survived a dramatic Round of 32 clash against Croatia to advance into the Round of 16.
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Cristiano Ronaldo finally got his first World Cup knockout goal, scoring an equaliser from the penalty spot to spur Portugal into a 2-1 victory in their Round of 32 clash against Croatia.

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Despite Ronaldo's historic goal, however, Gonçalo Ramos and VAR are the heroes of the night, as the newly minted AC Milan striker came off the bench to head in the winner.

After benefiting from a VAR-awarded penalty, which Ronaldo converted in the 68th minute, the technology came to Portugal's rescue again, helping referee Espen Eskas to rule out Croatia's would-be late equaliser from Josko Gvardiol as offside.

Portugal survived the dramatic finale and will now head to the Round of 16, where they will face Spain—who won their Round of 32 tie convincingly against Austria—at the Dallas Stadium, Arlington.

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Key match details

The clash between the two European heavyweights began as a tightly contested affair. Despite Portugal dominating possession in the first 45 minutes, a resolute Croatian defence marshalled by Josip Šutalo and Marin Pongračić held firm, ensuring the sides went into the half-time break locked at 0-0.  

Croatia emerged from the interval with renewed attacking intent and broke the deadlock with their very first shot on target. 

Veteran winger Ivan Perišić pounced on a loose ball inside the Portuguese penalty area and finished clinically past Diogo Costa, handing Zlatko Dalić’s side a 1-0 lead. It was Perišić's seventh career World Cup goal. 

 Croatia nearly doubled their advantage just minutes later when Nikola Vlašić found the net, but the assistant referee flagged for offside. At the other end, Portugal’s Rafael Leão curled a superb effort against the post in the 58th minute, while Ronaldo also saw a potential equaliser ruled out for offside.

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