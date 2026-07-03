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GOAT - Ex-Man Utd star hails Ronaldo after historic World Cup knockout goal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:28 - 03 July 2026
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Rio Ferdinand praised Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal.
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Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has paid tribute to former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain ended his long wait for a FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal.

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Ronaldo found the net as Portugal came from behind to defeat Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32, securing a place in the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goal was a landmark moment for the 41-year-old, who became the oldest player to both feature and score in a World Cup knockout match.

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Historic moment for Ronaldo

Portugal recovered from falling behind after Ivan Perišić had given Croatia the lead.

Ronaldo levelled from the penalty spot before substitute Gonçalo Ramos scored a dramatic late winner to seal a 2-1 victory for Roberto Martínez's side.

The strike also ended Ronaldo's wait for his first goal in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

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Ferdinand's GOAT tribute

Following the match, Ferdinand took to social media to celebrate Ronaldo's achievement.

"This is what he does!!!! @Cristiano," Ferdinand posted, adding a goat emoji in recognition of the Portuguese forward's status as one of football's greatest players.

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The two shared a successful spell at Manchester United, winning multiple domestic trophies and the UEFA Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Portugal will next face Spain in one of the standout Round of 16 fixtures, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

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