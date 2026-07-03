GOAT - Ex-Man Utd star hails Ronaldo after historic World Cup knockout goal

Rio Ferdinand praised Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has paid tribute to former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain ended his long wait for a FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal.

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Ronaldo found the net as Portugal came from behind to defeat Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32, securing a place in the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goal was a landmark moment for the 41-year-old, who became the oldest player to both feature and score in a World Cup knockout match.

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Historic moment for Ronaldo

Portugal recovered from falling behind after Ivan Perišić had given Croatia the lead.

Ronaldo levelled from the penalty spot before substitute Gonçalo Ramos scored a dramatic late winner to seal a 2-1 victory for Roberto Martínez's side.

The strike also ended Ronaldo's wait for his first goal in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

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Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the oldest player ever to score in the men's World Cup knockouts (41Y, 147D)



Still got it 🍷 pic.twitter.com/BfL4lkR0qD — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 3, 2026

Ferdinand's GOAT tribute

Following the match, Ferdinand took to social media to celebrate Ronaldo's achievement.

"This is what he does!!!! @Cristiano," Ferdinand posted, adding a goat emoji in recognition of the Portuguese forward's status as one of football's greatest players.

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This is what he does!!!!@Cristiano 🐐 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 3, 2026

The two shared a successful spell at Manchester United, winning multiple domestic trophies and the UEFA Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson.