'For you' - Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after Portugal beat Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated Portugal's dramatic 2-1 World Cup victory over Croatia to the late Diogo Jota, holding up the former Liverpool forward's No. 21 shirt after the match.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo paid a touching tribute to the late Diogo Jota after Portugal's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Ronaldo played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring Portugal's equaliser before substitute Gonçalo Ramos netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martínez's side into the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the oldest player ever to score in the men's World Cup knockouts (41Y, 147D)



Still got it 🍷 pic.twitter.com/BfL4lkR0qD — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 3, 2026

The victory secured Portugal a blockbuster clash against Spain in the next phase of the tournament.

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Emotional gesture after final whistle

After the match, Ronaldo led an emotional tribute to Jota, who passed away last year.

The Portugal captain appeared on the pitch holding Jota's iconic No. 21 shirt as players and members of the coaching staff gathered together in remembrance of the former international.

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Ronaldo dedicates victory to former teammate

Ronaldo later shared a photograph of the squad on his official X account, showing him holding the No. 21 jersey in the centre of the group.

Accompanying the image was a heartfelt message dedicated to his late teammate.

"We won for ourselves, for Diogo, and for Portugal!!! LET'S GO!!!!"

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Vencemos por nós, pelo Diogo e por Portugal!!! VAMOS!!!! pic.twitter.com/pOOm7XRlCY — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 3, 2026