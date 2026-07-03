2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo reveals he knew Portugal will get penalty against Croatia before kickoff

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo shared how he prepared for the exact conditions which helped Portugal knock Croatia out of the World Cup.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo revealed he had a premonition that a penalty would decide their Round of 32 clash against Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The 41-year-old forward scored a crucial 68th-minute spot-kick at Toronto Stadium to spark a 2-1 comeback victory after Ivan Perisic had given Croatia the lead.

The penalty was awarded after VAR intervened to penalise Nikola Vlasic for grappling with Renato Veiga inside the penalty area.

Ronaldo’s sharp intuition

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Speaking to reporters after the match, Ronaldo explained his mental preparation for the decisive moment.

"In the afternoon, I had a feeling the match would be decided by a penalty," Ronaldo said. "We had been prepared for that since earlier in the day because I felt it was going to happen."

Ronaldo converted the spot-kick to level the scoreline before Goncalo Ramos netted a stoppage-time winner to send Portugal through.

"My heart was racing, but I tried to trust what I was feeling, rely on my instincts, and believe that I was going to score," he added. "That’s what I’ve always believed."

The successful strike marked Ronaldo's fourth career penalty goal at a World Cup, leaving him behind only England captain Harry Kane in the tournament's all-time penalty scoring charts.

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His foresight shows the immense experience and winning know-how of a player who previously guided his nation to the 2016 UEFA European Championship title and two Nations League titles.

Modric protests set up Spain clash

The penalty decision remains a significant point of contention following Croatia's elimination.

Croatia captain Luka Modric and head coach Zlatko Dalić have criticised the officiating after the match, claiming the mutual holding incident did not warrant a VAR intervention and suggesting a bias towards Portugal.