Advertisement

2026 World Cup: Croatia boss blames 'very bad refereeing' not Ronaldo brilliance for Portugal loss

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:06 - 03 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Zlatko Dalic lamented the "very bad refereeing" during Croatia's loss to Portugal
Advertisement

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalić expressed deep frustration over what he labelled "very bad refereeing" following his team's agonising 2-1 defeat to Portugal.

Advertisement

The heartbreaking Round of 32 loss officially eliminated the Vatreni from the 2026 World Cup, bringing a dramatic and controversial end to their campaign in Toronto.

Late VAR Drama Fuels Knockout Heartbreak

The high-stakes encounter unravelled in a storm of controversy during the latter stages of the match. Portugal was initially awarded a contentious penalty following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, which Cristiano Ronaldo calmly slotted home to draw the teams level.

Advertisement

With momentum swinging, Gonçalo Ramos struck a lethal blow in the 94th minute to fire the Portuguese ahead. Absolute chaos ensued deep in stoppage time when Joško Gvardiol thought he had snatched a dramatic equaliser for Croatia.

However, a lengthy VAR review determined the ball had grazed Igor Matanović on its path through, rendering Gvardiol offside. To the bewilderment of the Croatian bench, Norwegian referee Espen Eskås disallowed the goal after a lengthy check.

Speaking to the press after the final whistle, the 59-year-old Dalić pulled no punches regarding the officiating, saying, "It was very bad refereeing. I felt my team should have been given more free kicks. But Croatia lost. I'm not going to find any excuses. We could have won this earlier."

The End of a Golden Era as Modrić Bids Farewell

The defeat marks a sombre turning point for Croatian football, signalling the final World Cup appearance for their legendary 40-year-old captain, Luka Modrić.

Advertisement

Having served as the undisputed heartbeat of the national team for almost two decades, the iconic midfielder leaves the global stage without the elusive gold medal. "Well, this was probably his last World Cup," Dalić reflected somberly. "And I'm sorry that it ended this way."

While Dalić conceded that their trademark tournament luck from the previous two editions had finally run out, he remained fiercely optimistic about the next generation.

Refusing to comment on his own managerial future after leading the nation since 2017, Dalić concluded: "We've come to an end of a wonderful era, and some new beginnings await us. I'm not afraid for the future of the Croatian team. We have a lot of young players coming in and some of them have shown their quality today."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Report: Justin Bieber in active talks to headline history-making FIFA World Cup final halftime show
Lifestyle
03.07.2026
Report: Justin Bieber in active talks to headline history-making FIFA World Cup final halftime show
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo enters the rankings, Mbappe stays first as Manzambi climbs — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo enters the rankings, Mbappe stays first as Manzambi climbs — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
Cabo Verde's Vozinha tipped to stop Messi, Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
'I had a dream... He was saving left, right' — Cabo Verde's Vozinha tipped to stop Messi, Argentina
Elite level - Anthony Gordon compares Kane to Messi
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
Elite level - Anthony Gordon compares Kane to Messi
Messi, Mbappe can't do what Ronaldo did — Portugal boss Martinez
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.07.2026
Messi, Mbappe can't do what Ronaldo did — Portugal boss Martinez
Ogabet Unveils ₦20 Million World Cup Treasure Promotion, Rewards Players Throughout FIFA World Cup 2026
Betting Tips
03.07.2026
Ogabet Unveils ₦20 Million World Cup Treasure Promotion, Rewards Players Throughout FIFA World Cup 2026