Transfer News: Cucurella fuels Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid rumours

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella dreams of a reunion with Enzo Fernandez at Real Madrid.

Newly signed Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella has expressed his desire to see former Chelsea teammate Enzo Fernández join him at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Cucurella, who recently finalised a £51.8 million transfer to the Spanish heavyweights, enthusiastically endorsed the prospect of an immediate reunion with the Argentine midfielder under returning manager José Mourinho.

"I hope Enzo Fernández joins Real Madrid too. I’d be so happy," Cucurella told Radio Marca. "The opportunity for us to both join Real Madrid in the SAME summer would be amazing."

Cucurella's comments were made while both players are actively in their respective national team camps for the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

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Real Madrid's pursuit

Cucurella’s successful transfer and his subsequent comments on Enzo follow a tumultuous domestic campaign at Stamford Bridge, during which both players made disruptive comments indicating a strong desire to leave Chelsea.

While the Spanish full-back has already been granted his desired exit, Real Madrid are now actively working behind the scenes to secure Fernández's signature as well.

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Marc Cucurella (far left) in action for Chelsea (Credit: Imago)

Mourinho has reportedly identified the 25-year-old World Cup winner as a priority to dictate the midfield tempo next season.

However, negotiating a deal remains highly complex; Chelsea hold all the leverage with Fernández under contract until 2032 and are demanding a staggering fee of at least £120 million.