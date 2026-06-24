Advertisement

Transfer News: Cucurella fuels Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid rumours

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:35 - 24 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Spanish defender Marc Cucurella dreams of a reunion with Enzo Fernandez at Real Madrid.
Advertisement

Newly signed Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella has expressed his desire to see former Chelsea teammate Enzo Fernández join him at the Santiago Bernabéu. 

Advertisement

Cucurella, who recently finalised a £51.8 million transfer to the Spanish heavyweights, enthusiastically endorsed the prospect of an immediate reunion with the Argentine midfielder under returning manager José Mourinho. 

"I hope Enzo Fernández joins Real Madrid too. I’d be so happy," Cucurella told Radio Marca. "The opportunity for us to both join Real Madrid in the SAME summer would be amazing." 

Cucurella's comments were made while both players are actively in their respective national team camps for the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Advertisement

Real Madrid's pursuit 

Cucurella’s successful transfer and his subsequent comments on Enzo follow a tumultuous domestic campaign at Stamford Bridge, during which both players made disruptive comments indicating a strong desire to leave Chelsea. 

While the Spanish full-back has already been granted his desired exit, Real Madrid are now actively working behind the scenes to secure Fernández's signature as well. 

Advertisement
Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella (far left) in action for Chelsea (Credit: Imago)

Mourinho has reportedly identified the 25-year-old World Cup winner as a priority to dictate the midfield tempo next season. 

However, negotiating a deal remains highly complex; Chelsea hold all the leverage with Fernández under contract until 2032 and are demanding a staggering fee of at least £120 million. 

Consequently, reports suggest Los Blancos may be forced to offload established stars Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni to finance the acquisition and turn Cucurella's dream of a summer reunion into reality.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Moroccan star joins Messi, beats Yekini, Roger Milla, Eto'o to impressive record
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Moroccan star joins Messi, beats Yekini, Roger Milla, Eto'o to impressive record
Saibari sets new African record
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Saibari sets new African record as Morocco secure knockout spot
2026 FIFA World Cup: Neymar returns, Vinicius makes history as Brazil beat Morocco to 1st place
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Neymar returns, Vinicius makes history as Brazil beat Morocco to 1st place
Vinícius Jr equals Ronaldo's World Cup record after Scotland goal
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
Vinícius Jr equals Ronaldo's World Cup record after Scotland goal
Norway vs France 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Goals to flow in battle for Group I top spot
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
Norway vs France 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Goals to flow in battle for Group I top spot
It was important for Ronaldo to score - Portugal's Bruno Fernandes confesses after Uzbekistan win
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
It was important for Ronaldo to score - Portugal's Bruno Fernandes confesses after Uzbekistan win