He’s going to suffer - Barcelona star tells new Madrid signing Cucurella

Barcelona's Dani Olmo has issued a light-hearted but firm warning to his Spain teammate Marc Cucurella, who recently completed a surprising transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid secured the left-back from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth an initial €55 million plus add-ons.

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This transfer is the first major signing for newly appointed manager José Mourinho, who is looking to reshape the squad after two consecutive seasons without a trophy.

The move caught many off guard, including Olmo, who played alongside Cucurella in their youth days at Barcelona.

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Olmo warns Cucurella

The Barcelona playmaker revealed that the squad was unaware of the transfer but expressed his support for his friend, despite their new on-pitch rivalry.

"We didn’t expect it. He kept it inside," Olmo told Sport. "If that’s what he wanted, I’m happy for him because he’s my friend.

Barcelona star Dani Olmo || BBC

“Now he’s going to have to suffer in the league, and so will we. He’s going to have to suffer against Lamine [Yamal], for example."

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Real Madrid's aggressive summer recruitment has also seen them bring in Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konaté.

Ex-Chelsea star Marc Cucurella || imago

Barcelona have responded with their own significant acquisition, signing Anthony Gordon from the Premier League and reportedly pursuing Julián Álvarez.

"It’s normal that after two years without a win they are reinforced," Olmo commented on Madrid's spending. "They are world-class players, but we are not worried. We have made a great signing with Gordon and we are happy."

The move adds a new layer of intrigue to future El Clásico clashes, as Cucurella, a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, has signed a six-year deal with his boyhood club's fiercest rivals.

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