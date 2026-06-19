He’s going to suffer - Barcelona star tells new Madrid signing Cucurella
Real Madrid secured the left-back from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth an initial €55 million plus add-ons.
This transfer is the first major signing for newly appointed manager José Mourinho, who is looking to reshape the squad after two consecutive seasons without a trophy.
The move caught many off guard, including Olmo, who played alongside Cucurella in their youth days at Barcelona.
Olmo warns Cucurella
The Barcelona playmaker revealed that the squad was unaware of the transfer but expressed his support for his friend, despite their new on-pitch rivalry.
"We didn’t expect it. He kept it inside," Olmo told Sport. "If that’s what he wanted, I’m happy for him because he’s my friend.
“Now he’s going to have to suffer in the league, and so will we. He’s going to have to suffer against Lamine [Yamal], for example."
Real Madrid's aggressive summer recruitment has also seen them bring in Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konaté.
Barcelona have responded with their own significant acquisition, signing Anthony Gordon from the Premier League and reportedly pursuing Julián Álvarez.
"It’s normal that after two years without a win they are reinforced," Olmo commented on Madrid's spending. "They are world-class players, but we are not worried. We have made a great signing with Gordon and we are happy."
The move adds a new layer of intrigue to future El Clásico clashes, as Cucurella, a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, has signed a six-year deal with his boyhood club's fiercest rivals.