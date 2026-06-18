How Mourinho convinced me to dump Chelsea — Marc Cucurella opens up

New Real Madrid signing Marc Cucurella has revealed he had “no doubts” about leaving Chelsea to join Jose Mourinho at the Bernabeu.

The former Barcelona star completed a £52 million move to the Bernabéu this summer and admitted the opportunity was impossible to turn down.

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Cucurella confirmed he spoke directly with Mourinho on the phone before making his decision.

Cucurella opens up on dumping Chelsea for Real Madrid

“When Madrid came, I didn’t even think about it. It’s a unique opportunity,” Cucurella told Spanish outlet, El Mundo.

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“Playing for Real Madrid is an honour and not many players can say they’ve done it, so I had no doubts.

🚨👋🏼 Marc Cucurella on leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid: “For me and my family it was an opportunity we couldn’t refuse, and I’m very happy with the decision we made”.



“When you’re a kid, you dream of playing for big teams, and I think Real Madrid is one of them”, told El Mundo. pic.twitter.com/x5DdrROew1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2026

"Mourinho told me that he really wanted to work with me, that I was going to adapt very well, and that Madrid was a great club. I am looking forward to working with him.”

Cucurella is one of three major arrivals already confirmed at Real Madrid this summer, alongside Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konaté, with Denzel Dumfries set to follow.