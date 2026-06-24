2026 World Cup: Bukayo Saka's beautiful partner Tolami Benson consoles him after England-Ghana stalemate
Bukayo Saka received a touching show of support from his fiancée Tolami Benson after England were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana in their 2026 World Cup group stage match.
Photos from after the game showed the Arsenal star sharing an emotional embrace with his longtime partner in the stands, followed by a close conversation as she consoled him.
Saka, clearly disappointed after the stalemate, found comfort in his Tolami’s arms as the couple shared an intimate moment away from the pitch.
Tolami looked stylish and supportive in a coordinated casual ensemble.
She wore a black baseball cap, a grey and white patterned zip-up jacket with an England crest on the chest, with Saka's first Arsenal shirt number 87 printed on it, completing her look with red bottoms.
The British-Nigerian influencer accessorised with several bracelets, a watch, and kept her long dark hair down. Her look was sporty yet chic, perfectly suited for a World Cup match while showing clear dedication to supporting her partner.
Saka and Tolami’s relationship
Saka and Tolami Benson have been together since 2020 and got engaged in late November 2025.
The low-key couple is admired for their strong bond and grounded lifestyle.
Tolami, who has Nigerian heritage formerly worked as a senior planning executive in PR and media, has been a constant support for Saka at major tournaments, including the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.
She was spotted at this game wearing a stylish custom England jacket dedicated to Saka.
Match Context
England drew 1-1 with Ghana in Boston. Despite creating several chances, the Three Lions were unable to secure all three points against a well-organised Ghana side.
The result on Tuesday night leaves England needing strong performances in their remaining group games to advance comfortably in the 2026 World Cup.