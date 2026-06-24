2026 World Cup: Bukayo Saka's beautiful partner Tolami Benson consoles him after England-Ghana stalemate

The Arsenal star was spotted with his Nigerian fiancee after a disappointing evening for the Three Lions.

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Photos from after the game showed the Arsenal star sharing an emotional embrace with his longtime partner in the stands, followed by a close conversation as she consoled him.

Saka and Tolami at the 2026 World Cup | Getty Images

Saka, clearly disappointed after the stalemate, found comfort in his Tolami’s arms as the couple shared an intimate moment away from the pitch.

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson at the 2026 World Cup | Getty Images

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Tolami looked stylish and supportive in a coordinated casual ensemble.

Tolami Benson | Instagram

She wore a black baseball cap, a grey and white patterned zip-up jacket with an England crest on the chest, with Saka's first Arsenal shirt number 87 printed on it, completing her look with red bottoms.

Tolami Benson | Instagram

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The British-Nigerian influencer accessorised with several bracelets, a watch, and kept her long dark hair down. Her look was sporty yet chic, perfectly suited for a World Cup match while showing clear dedication to supporting her partner.

Saka and Tolami’s relationship

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka celebrate Arsenal's Premier League title |IMAGO images

Saka and Tolami Benson have been together since 2020 and got engaged in late November 2025.

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The low-key couple is admired for their strong bond and grounded lifestyle.

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson attend "Bukayo Saka: The Time Is Now" New York Premiere at Metrograph on June 03, 2026 in New York City | Getty Images

Tolami, who has Nigerian heritage formerly worked as a senior planning executive in PR and media, has been a constant support for Saka at major tournaments, including the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

She was spotted at this game wearing a stylish custom England jacket dedicated to Saka.

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Match Context

England drew 1-1 with Ghana in Boston. Despite creating several chances, the Three Lions were unable to secure all three points against a well-organised Ghana side.