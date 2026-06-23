World Cup
"Walahi Ghana de use juju" - Reactions as Black stars silence England in frustrating World Cup draw
England were held to a goalless draw by a disciplined and defensively resolute Ghana side in a tense FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash.
Despite controlling large spells of possession and creating opportunities, Thomas Tuchel’s side lacked a clinical edge, with captain Harry Kane particularly subdued on a night dominated as much by on-pitch frustration as by pre-match supernatural banter.
England dominated territory but struggled to break down Ghana’s compact low block.
The Black Stars defended heroically, limiting clear-cut chances and frustrating the Three Lions’ attacking quartet.
Kane, who scored twice in the opening win over Croatia, was marshalled effectively and failed to find the net, fuelling the curse jokes even further.
This result keeps Group L wide open with England and Ghana level on points, with both teams securing qualification to the round of 32, ahead of Croatia's game against Panama later tonight.
Juju narrative takes centre stage
The biggest story heading into the match, and exploding afterward, centred on Ghanaian traditional priest/witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam (self-styled “Devil of Wednesday”).
Speaking to the Daily Star, the spiritualist said: "I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions. I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana."
As reported by Goal, he publicly claimed to have placed a targeted spiritual curse on Harry Kane, vowing to “stop him just enough” without causing serious injury, citing his past claim of affecting Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014.
Following the result, fans on social media have been left convinced that the spritualist's juju (black magic) worked on Tuesday.
See some hilarious reactions from X below.
So that guys juju worked ? #Ghana #England— Ogini (@liddycomidee) June 23, 2026
Yeah that powder really working because ain’t no way England haven’t scored in this game 😭— (fan) Trey (@UTDTrey) June 23, 2026
Omo, Ghana juju dey work #ENGGHA pic.twitter.com/uMTJ5aLQmF— Thywill (@Onlythywill5) June 23, 2026
Ghana do juju, nothing wey person go tell me— Mr. CHECKERZZ (@CHECKERZZ) June 23, 2026
Ghana don use juju for England 🤣💔 pic.twitter.com/8EsmMi4Sh9— Diamond 💎 (@Diamondblogist) June 23, 2026
Harry Kane since that Ghana man placed juju on him 😭 pic.twitter.com/uwvSSuiENq— 𝐎𝐘𝐈𝐍𝐋𝐎𝐋𝐀 (@Oyinlola_cfc) June 23, 2026
We are not running away from the Juju allegations. We did itt... Dont play with Ghana😂🇬🇭🇬🇭— Sergo_this💨 (@Sam_Mens4) June 23, 2026
Ghana juju na something else oo— Brian Euisa (@GoodluckOm58664) June 23, 2026
Na only two times I see Harry kane today
Walahi Ghana de use juju— NO CALLER I'D (@quiterashido) June 23, 2026
Ghana qualify for World Cup round of 32
Following their hard-fought 0-0 draw against England and their opening 1-0 victory over Panama, the Black Stars have accumulated 4 points in Group L.
Because the 2026 tournament features an expanded 48-team format, the top two teams from each group automatically advance, along with the eight best third-placed teams.
With 4 points and a guaranteed top-three finish, Ghana is mathematically locked into a spot in the knockout phase with a game to spare.