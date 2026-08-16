‘He will tear them apart’ — Super Eagles star Adams triggers massive frenzy after jaw-dropping 3 G/A debut

Nigerian striker Akor Adams has silenced his critics in spectacular fashion, orchestrating a breathtaking 3-2 comeback victory for Venezia FC in the Coppa Italia just days after leaving LaLiga.

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has officially announced his arrival in Italian football with an absolute explosion of world-class quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just weeks after completing a high-profile move away from Spain, the Nigerian striker produced a breathtaking individual rescue mission to turn his competitive debut into an instant piece of folklore.

The former Sevilla man single-handedly orchestrated a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory for Venezia FC against Modena FC in the Coppa Italia on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having been directly involved in every single goal his team scored, Adams completely vindicated his multi-million euro valuation, prompting millions of fans to flood the internet to marvel at his lethal efficiency.

Here are the major talking points from an unforgettable debut that has sent the Super Eagles and Venezia fans into absolute raptures:

The Media Meltdown and the Rocket Finish

Adams broke the internet late in regulation time when he unleashed an unstoppable, thunderous strike to seal the dramatic victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sheer violence of the shot left stadium spectators completely breathless and forced official media outlets to immediately bow down to his talent.

Leading the applause on social media, the official Serie A account could not contain their excitement, screaming:

"AKOR ADAMS! A rocket from outside the box finds the back of the net to complete his brace."

Advertisement

Advertisement

AKOR ADAMS! A rocket from outside the box finds the back of the net to complete his brace 🚀🤯#CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #VeneziaModena 3-2 pic.twitter.com/8NnVdUtYEr — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) August 15, 2026

Dethroning the Ghost of Sevilla

The performance serves as a massive psychological release for Adams, who faced intense pressure after Sevilla immediately replaced him with a lethal 22-year-old Scottish wonderkid earlier in the transfer window.

Dropping straight into the starting line-up, the Nigerian equalised before the break after Giuseppe Ambrosino opened the scoring for Modena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Ambrosino struck again after the restart, Adams rose to the occasion by assisting John Yeboah in the 83rd minute before hammering home the winner himself just 120 seconds later.

"His Level is Way Higher Than This League!"

The sheer individual dominance displayed by the Nigerian international has convinced fans that Venezia have secured the absolute bargain of the summer.

Brace ✅

Assist ✅

Decisive goal ✅



Akor Jerome Adams. 🇳🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/CKPkfS0Odh — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) August 15, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Supporters are already predicting that the forward will comfortably outgrow his new surroundings if he maintains this terrifying trajectory.

An awestruck fan led the praise on the timeline, boldly writing that his technical level is much higher than the league, while another ecstatic follower chimed in to declare: "That's a super debut! He will tear up Serie A. The boy good."

The Hilarious "FIFA 2027 Side Quest" Hype

Advertisement

Advertisement

The digital timelines quickly turned into a festival of celebration as Nigerian football enthusiasts flooded the comment sections with highly creative, culture-driven compliments.

Fans are thoroughly entertained by how effortlessly the striker is adjusting to different European tactical systems.

A highly amused gamer reacted to the multi-goal masterclass by joking that the Naija boy is out here accomplishing a random FIFA 2027 side quest, while another simply branded the tactical display as pure magic, chanting: "Akording! 2 goals, and assist."

Fueling the Super Eagles Selection Fire

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the cup progression, the most vital takeaway from Saturday's masterclass is the intense pressure Adams is applying to the national team selectors ahead of the upcoming international break.

Fans are desperately praying that his current streak remains untouched so he can bring this explosive fire to the international stage.

Looking ahead to the future, a confident supporter issued a firm warning to rival Italian defenders, typing out:

Advertisement

Advertisement