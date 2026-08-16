Inside Akor Adams' dream debut as Super Eagles star leads Venezia to Italian Cup success

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has started life in Venezia in the most perfect way possible

Akor Adams enjoyed a dream competitive debut for Venezia FC, scoring twice and providing an assist as his new side fought back to defeat Modena FC 3-2 in the Coppa Italia on Saturday night.

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The Nigerian striker, who joined Venezia from Sevilla FC during the summer transfer window, wasted little time showing supporters what he can bring to the team.

Adams answers Modena opener

Venezia found themselves behind when Giuseppe Ambrosino opened the scoring for Modena.

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Adams quickly responded, though, producing a composed finish to restore parity and give Venezia renewed belief before half-time. It was an encouraging start to his first competitive appearance for the Italian club, but the 25-year-old was far from finished.

Brace ✅

Assist ✅

Decisive goal ✅



Akor Jerome Adams. 🇳🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/CKPkfS0Odh — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) August 15, 2026

Ambrosino struck again after the restart to put Modena back in front, leaving Venezia facing an early exit from the competition.

Adams once again stepped up when his team needed him most. With just seven minutes remaining, the Super Eagles striker turned provider, creating the opportunity for John Yeboah to equalise and set up a dramatic finale.

The momentum had completely shifted towards Venezia, and Adams was about to deliver the decisive moment.

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Adams completes stunning comeback

Just two minutes after setting up Yeboah, Adams completed Venezia's comeback with a tremendous strike to make it 3-2.

The goal capped a remarkable individual performance in which the Nigerian was directly involved in all three of Venezia's goals.

Akor Adams sends it into the top corner to equalise for Venezia! 😎



#CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #VeneziaModena 1-1 pic.twitter.com/GbObQizQuO — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) August 15, 2026

From equalising scorer to creator and then match-winner, Adams produced exactly the kind of debut that will have Venezia supporters excited about what could lie ahead.

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After arriving from Sevilla, the striker could hardly have wished for a better introduction to competitive football with his new club.