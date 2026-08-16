Tottenham close to stealing Liverpool star as Spurs reach agreement with Gakpo

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur, signalling a potential move as the Reds continue to reshape their attacking lineup.

This summer has marked a period of significant transition for Liverpool. The club confirmed in March that star forward Mohamed Salah would be departing at the season's end, followed by a managerial change that saw Andoni Iraola take over from Arne Slot.

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While Liverpool have yet to secure a direct replacement for Salah, Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola has been identified as a primary target.

However, amid interest in Barcola and his PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye, speculation surrounding Gakpo's future has intensified.

Tottenham close in on Gakpo

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Tottenham's interest in the Dutch international has been a recurring theme throughout the transfer window as they conduct their own squad overhaul under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

According to Dutch publication Voetbal International, an agreement on personal terms with Gakpo is already in place, with all parties reportedly optimistic about a successful transfer.

Cody Gakpo doubled the lead. (Photo Credit: Premier League.)

Spurs have already invested heavily this summer, spending approximately £237 million on players like Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

The club is also thought to be pursuing a deal for Manchester City's Savinho before the window closes.

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So far, Liverpool's only attacking reinforcement is winger Victor Munoz, who joined from Osasuna despite interest from Newcastle.

Munoz primarily plays on the left, and youngster Rio Ngumoha is also expected to feature more prominently after impressive cameo appearances last season.

Liverpool signed just Cody Gakpo

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Recent reports suggest Liverpool may halt their pursuit of Barcola due to PSG's steep valuation.