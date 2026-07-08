Transfer News: PSG tell Arsenal and Liverpool how much to pay for Barcola

Paris Saint-Germain have slapped a price tag on in-demand winger Bradley Barcola.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly placed a €150 million valuation on France winger Bradley Barcola following transfer interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool.

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According to the French publication L'Équipe, PSG consider the 23-year-old forward not for sale and are actively negotiating a contract extension. Barcola is currently tied to the club until June 30, 2028.

However, negotiations have stalled. Barcola is hesitant to commit his future before seeing the club's summer recruitment strategy. L'Équipe reports that if contract talks collapse, PSG will only entertain offers of €150 million or more.

The Diomande domino effect

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The Premier League interest in Barcola is a direct consequence of PSG's activity in the transfer market.

Liverpool originally identified RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as their primary target to reinforce their attack. According to The Athletic, the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international snubbed the English club and reached a verbal agreement to join PSG. Diomande believes the project in Paris offers him the best platform to win major trophies and compete for the Ballon d'Or.

Following that rejection, Liverpool immediately pivoted their attention to Barcola. They face direct competition from Arsenal. Manager Mikel Arteta is targeting reinforcements in wide areas, and the North London club are actively monitoring the French winger.

Barcola: A proven winner in Paris

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Barcola commands a €150 million valuation due to his success since joining PSG from Olympique Lyonnais in August 2023 for a reported €45 million fee.

According to StatMuse, he scored 11 goals and provided one assist in 29 Ligue 1 appearances last season to help the club secure the 2025/26 league title.

During his time in Paris, he has won three consecutive Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France trophies, three Trophée des Champions titles, and back-to-back UEFA Champions League crowns. He also won the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.