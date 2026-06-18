Arsenal set to make first bid for PSG winger Bradley Barcola

Arsenal are considering a summer bid for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as manager Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his attacking lineup.

Barcola is reportedly leaning towards a departure from PSG this summer, a sentiment supposedly strengthened after he was left out of the starting lineup for the Champions League final against Arsenal.

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While PSG value the 23-year-old at approximately £60 million, the prospect of a transfer is gaining traction.

Although the Ligue 1 champions would ideally retain the talented winger, they are also prepared to make squad adjustments should the right offer materialise during the transfer window.

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Arsenal make move for Barcola

The Gunners are thought to be frontrunners for the French international, though they face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, who are also tracking the player.

According to reports, Barcola is open to a move to England amid growing uncertainty about his long-term role at the French capital club.

Sources suggest Arsenal are evaluating the specifics of a potential deal for Barcola, with Arteta identifying the forward as a player who could immediately enhance his starting eleven.

While the North London club appears to be in a strong position, Liverpool's interest adds a competitive dynamic as they begin to reshape their squad under new leadership.

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Bradley Barcola ln action . Image || Imago

Despite a series of strong performances for both PSG and the French national team, Barcola's future in Paris is not guaranteed.

It is believed the winger is keen to embrace a new challenge and test his abilities in the Premier League.

The potential signing of Barcola would provide a significant boost to Arsenal's left wing, creating fierce competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.